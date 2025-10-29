Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’314 -0.4%  SPI 17’047 -0.2%  Dow 47’848 0.3%  DAX 24’124 -0.6%  Euro 0.9283 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’706 0.0%  Gold 3’993 1.3%  Bitcoin 88’544 -1.2%  Dollar 0.7972 0.5%  Öl 65.0 0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Ausblick: Meta Platforms veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Ausblick: AIXTRON präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Lufthansa legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Ausblick: Idorsia stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
OpenAI und NVIDIA-Aktie: Eigene Chips könnten NVIDIA-Preise um bis zu 30 Prozent unterbieten
Suche...

Varonis Systems Aktie 22677089 / US9222801022

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

29.10.2025 18:13:41

Varonis Plunges 44% After Earnings Miss

Varonis Systems
27.74 CHF -44.94%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) fell 44.59% to $34.91, losing $28.09, after reporting third-quarter 2025 results that missed expectations and lowering full-year guidance.

The company revealed annual recurring revenue or ARR of $718.6 million, up 18 percent year over year, and SaaS ARR reaching 76 percent of total ARR, but the quarter suffered from weak renewals in its federal and on-prem subscription business, prompting a revenue outlook for fourth quarter of only $165 million to $171 million and full-year ARR guidance of $730 million to $738 million.

Despite the disappointing results, Varonis' board authorized a $150 million stock buyback program to be executed over the next 12 months, signaling confidence in its long-term value.

Tuesday, VRNS opened at $60.00, reached a high of $65.00, and a low of $34.50, compared to the previous close of $63.00 on the Nasdaq. Trading volume skyrocketed, well above the 3-month average. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $30.12 - $80.67.