Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’635 -0.1%  SPI 17’369 0.0%  Dow 46’707 1.1%  DAX 24’259 1.8%  Euro 0.9224 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’681 1.3%  Gold 4’349 2.3%  Bitcoin 87’998 2.1%  Dollar 0.7923 0.0%  Öl 61.0 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Nur zeitweise Kursrücksetzer bei Rivian-Aktie nach Analysten-Downgrade
Wasserstoff-Hype vorbei? Plug Power-Aktie kann Gewinne nicht verteidigen
ams-OSRAM-Aktien durch Spekulation über Meta-Partnerschaft getrieben
Stablecoin-Chaos um PayPal: Wie ein Bug 300 Billionen Token erzeugte
D-Wave-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Anleger weiter in Verkaufslaune
Suche...
20.10.2025 22:08:50

U.S. Stocks Move Sharply Higher Amid Rally By Apple

(RTTNews) - Following the upward move seen over the course of last Friday's session, stocks showed a more significant move to the upside during trading on Monday. The major averages all moved sharply higher, climbing back within striking distance of their record highs.

The major averages moved roughly sideways after an early rally, hovering firmly in positive territory. The Nasdaq surged 310.57 points or 1.4 percent to 22,990.53, the S&P 500 jumped 71.12 points or 1.1 percent to 6,735.13 and the Dow shot up 515.97 points or 1.1 percent to 46,706.58.

Apple (AAPL) helped to lead the markets higher, with the tech giant surging by 3.9 percent to a new record closing high.

The jump by Apple came after Loop Capital upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Buy from Hold due to strong demand for the iPhone 17 series.

Positive sentiment may also have been generated in reaction to comments from National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, who suggested the ongoing government shutdown could end this week.

Hassett told CNBC's "Squawk Box" he expects moderate Democrats to cross the aisle to end the government shutdown, which has entered day 20 today.

If Democrats continue to refuse to approve a funding bill unless it includes an extension of enhanced Obamacare tax credits, Hassett indicated the White House could take "stronger measures" in order to bring them to the table.

The rally on Wall Street also came after a report from the Wall Street Journal said the Trump administration is quietly watering down some of the tariffs that underpin the president's signature economic policy.

The Wall Street Journal said President Donald Trump has exempted dozens of products from his "reciprocal tariffs" in recent weeks and offered to carve out hundreds more goods when countries strike trade deals with the U.S.

Sector News

Steel stocks showed a substantial move to the upside on the day, driving the NYSE Arca Steel Index up by 3.5 percent.

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) led the sector higher, skyrocketing by 21.5 percent after revealing plans to look into building a rare earths mining business.

A significant rebound by the price of gold also contributed to significant strength among gold stocks, as reflected by the 3.0 percent surge by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index.

Airline, banking, oil service and semiconductor stocks also turned in strong performances on the day, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index spiked by 3.4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index shot up by 2.4 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index jumped by 1.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries climbed into positive territory over the course of a relatively lackluster session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 2.1 basis points to 3.986 percent.

Looking Ahead

Amid another quiet day on the U.S. economic front, trading on Tuesday may be impacted by reaction to the latest corporate earnings news.

3M (MMM), Coca-Cola (KO) and General Motors (GM) are among some of the big-name companies due to report their quarterly results before the start of trading on Tuesday.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Gold auf Allzeithoch, Dollar unter Druck: Kippt jetzt der KI-Hype?

Gold auf Allzeithoch, US-Dollar unter Druck, KI-Hype, US-Schuldenkrise, Stagflation, Zinswende, Government Shutdown, steigende Anleiherenditen, Europa in der Zinsfalle (Frankreich, UK), Japan hebt Leitzinsen an, Immobilien- & Aktienblase in den USA, Notenbanken kaufen Gold.

Im Interview analysiert Marco Ludescher (Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich) die Lage an den Kapitalmärkten. Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) hakt nach: Was bedeutet die Goldrally für Anleger? Kippt der KI-Hype? Wie wirken Schulden, Inflation und Zinspolitik auf Aktien, Anleihen und Immobilien?

Überblick:
– Gold & Währungen: Rekord-Gold vs. schwacher US-Dollar (DXY).
– Makro & Zinsen: Zinswende der Notenbanken vs. steigende Marktrenditen; Stagflations-Risiko.
– USA-Fokus: Defizite, Shutdown, Konsumdruck, Immobilienmarkt, Tech-Bewertungen.
– Europa: Frankreich & UK unter Druck; Emissionen, Hypotheken, Unternehmenslage.
– Japan: Ende der Ultra-Niedrigzinsen? YCC-Folgen für Yen & Renditen.
– KI & Tech: Investitionswelle (Nvidia, OpenAI, Oracle, CoreWeave, Meta, Amazon) – Chance oder KI-Blase?
– Takeaways: Rolle von Edelmetall-Produzenten, Diversifikation, schrittweises Vorgehen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Gold auf Allzeithoch, Dollar unter Druck: Kippt jetzt der KI-Hype?

Inside Trading & Investment

16:56 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Zwei laute Paukenschläge
09:24 Rohstoffmärkte im Fokus makroökonomischer Entwicklungen
08:54 Nestlé hält SMI in der Spur
17.10.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 18.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
16.10.25 Julius Bär: 20.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Micron Technology Inc, QUALCOMM Inc, International Business Machines Corp
16.10.25 Gold auf Allzeithoch, Dollar unter Druck: Kippt jetzt der KI-Hype?
15.10.25 Logo WHS ASML Q3 Analyse: Starke Zahlen, aber China-Risiko belastet. Kaufen oder abwarten?
15.10.25 Marktüberblick: Heidelberg Materials gesucht
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’106.44 19.88 UEBSLU
Short 13’414.90 13.43 QIUBSU
Short 13’914.89 8.71 U5VSUU
SMI-Kurs: 12’635.02 20.10.2025 17:30:25
Long 12’090.77 19.88 SR6B4U
Long 11’785.35 13.50 SQBBAU
Long 11’321.97 8.95 B1SSKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
OpenAI-Deal mit AMD: Das überrascht selbst den NVIDIA-Chef
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Milliardendeal: Holcim übernimmt Xella - Aktie mit Gewinnen
Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK & HENSOLDT: Nach Kurseinbruch jetzt wieder im Aufwind?
TKMS-Aktie feiert starken Börsengang: Erstkurs der thyssenkrupp-Tochter übertrifft Erwartungen
Börsengang von TKMS: Das erwartet Anleger und thyssenkrupp-Aktionäre
Top-Investoren greifen zu: Seagate Technology wird zum heimlichen KI-Gewinner
Beyond Meat-Aktie schwankt erneut heftig - die Hintergründe
UBS-Aktie in Rot: Digitale Kanäle lahmgelegt - Immobilienverkauf an Swiss Life

Top-Rankings

KW 42: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 42: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 42: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:19 GNW-News: SINTX Technologies erhält FDA-Zulassung für SINAPTIC® Fuß- und Sprunggelenk-Implantatsystem
22:15 Aktien New York Schluss: Starker Wochenauftakt - Entspannung im Zollstreit
21:24 thyssenkrupp-Aktie: Jefferies belässt thyssenkrupp nach TKMS-Börsengang auf 'Hold'
21:12 Selenskyj setzt auf Patriot-Flugabwehr aus den USA
21:07 Trump geht von Rebellen innerhalb der Hamas aus
21:00 Devisen: Euro bleibt weitgehend stabil
20:51 BVB-Aktie: Borussia Dortmund-Trainer Kovac lobt Brandt - Begeisterung vor Champions-League-Spiel in Kopenhagen
20:14 Aktien New York: Dow gewinnt an Schwung - Annäherung im Zollstreit USA/China
20:11 ROUNDUP 2: Deutschland will im Tor zur Arktis mehr Präsenz zeigen
20:06 Verteidigungsministerium: keine Überlegungen für mehr F-35