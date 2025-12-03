Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’858 -0.3%  SPI 17’677 -0.2%  Dow 47’883 0.9%  DAX 23’694 -0.1%  Euro 0.9330 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’695 0.2%  Gold 4’208 0.1%  Bitcoin 74’402 1.4%  Dollar 0.7998 -0.4%  Öl 62.8 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405
Top News
Snowflake-Aktie gibt dennoch nach: Gewinn zieht deutlicher an als erwartet
Salesforce-Aktie springt an: Gewinnerwartungen deutlich übertroffen
Ausblick: Kroger vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
CrowdStrike kann Erwartungen schlagen - Aktie steigt
Dollar gibt zu Franken und Euro vor Daten nach
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
03.12.2025 22:13:38

U.S. Stocks Move Higher As Jobs Data Adds To Rate Cut Optimism

(RTTNews) - After showing a lack of direction early in the session, stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Wednesday. While the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 posted modest gains, the narrower Dow showed a more notable move to the upside.

The major averages all finished the day in positive territory. The Dow jumped 408.44 points or 0.9 percent to 47,882.90, the Nasdaq rose 40.42 points or 0.2 percent to 23,454.09 and the S&P 500 climbed 20.35 points or 0.3 percent to 6,849.72.

The advanced by the Dow came as shares of UnitedHealth (UNH) spiked by 4.7 percent, while Goldman Sachs (GS), McDonald's (MCD) and Amgen (AMGN) also posted strong gains.

On the other hand, shares of Microsoft (MSFT) slumped by 2.5 percent after a report from The Information said the software giant lowered growth targets for artificial intelligence software sales.

The strength in the broader markets came following the release of a report from payroll processor ADP showing an unexpected decrease by private sector employment in the month of November.

ADP said private sector employment fell by 32,000 jobs in November after climbing by an upwardly revised 47,000 jobs in October.

Economists had expected private sector employment to inch up by 10,000 jobs compared to the addition of 42,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The data added to recently renewed optimism the Federal Reserve will once again lower interest rates at its monetary policy meeting next week.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating an 89.0 percent chance the Fed will cut rates by another quarter point next week.

"This morning's ADP data confirm what a lot of the doves are saying - it's more important to focus on a weakening labor market than to worry about inflation in the 2-3% range (but still above the 2.0% target)," said Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer for Northlight Asset Management. He added, "Although there may be some dissents at next week's Fed meeting, it is a sure thing that a 25-bps rate cut will be announced, but going forward is where things get more confusing."

Meanwhile, a separate report from the Institute for Supply Management showing an unexpected increase by its reading on service sector activity.

The ISM said its services PMI inched up to 52.6 in November after climbing to 52.4 in October, with a reading above 50 indicating growth. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 52.1.

With the unexpected increase, the services PMI reached its highest level since hitting 53.5 in February.

Sector News

Oil service stocks moved sharply higher amid a rebound by the price of crude oil, driving the Philadelphia Oil Service Index up by 3.7 percent to a ten-month closing high.

Substantial strength was also visible among airline stocks, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index surging by 2.7 percent to its best closing level in almost three months.

Steel, financial and housing stocks also saw considerable strength on the day, while computer hardware stocks showed a notable move to the downside.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slid by 0.5 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped by 1.3 percent.

The major European markets also ended the day mixed. While the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both edged down by 0.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries moved to the upside in reaction to the private sector jobs data. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell 2.9 basis points to 4.057 percent.

Looking Ahead

Trading on Thursday may be impacted by reaction to a report on weekly jobless claims, which may shed additional light on the strength of the labor market.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im BX Morningcall spricht Krypto-Experte Bernhard Wenger von @21shares über seinen Weg vom klassischen ETF-Geschäft in die Welt der Krypto-ETPs und erklärt, warum Bitcoin & Co. längst nicht ausgereizt sind. Er beleuchtet den Wandel von einem vorwiegend retailgetriebenen Markt hin zu immer mehr institutionellen Investoren, die über regulierte, physisch besicherte Produkte wie Bitcoin- und Krypto-ETPs investieren. Themen sind unter anderem Volatilität und „Krypto-Winter“, strenge Compliance- und Geldwäschereiregeln, Kostenstrukturen, Unterschiede im DACH-Raum sowie die Rolle des neuen US-Bitcoin-ETFs und des strategischen Investors FalconX für die nächste Wachstumsphase von 21Shares.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

09:23 SMI nimmt 13.000er-Marke ins Visier
09:03 Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall
07:12 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Blue Chips drehen wieder nach oben
02.12.25 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
02.12.25 SGS stärkt Wachstum durch Akquisition
02.12.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Logitech, Nestlé
21.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
SMI-Kurs: 12’858.33 03.12.2025 17:30:48
Long 10’693.16 8.59 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bayer-Aktie schnellt hoch: Bayer erhält wichtige Rückendeckung im Glyphosat-Verfahren
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Nestlé-Aktie gibt nach: Offenbar Verkauf von Blue Bottle Coffee geprüft
US-Rekordaufträge treiben RENK-Aktie nach oben - Rheinmetall & HENSOLDT ziehen mit
SMI nach Inflationszahlen letztlich schwächer -- DAX geht kaum verändert in den Feierabend -- US-Börsen schliessenhöher -- Anleger in Asien uneins - Börsen schliessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Alternative zu NVIDIA-Investment? - Deshalb könnte sich der SoundHound AI-Aktienkurs bis 2026 verdoppeln
Meyer Burger-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Definitive Nachlassstundung erhalten
Aktien von Warner Bros und Netflix uneins: Rennen um Medienkonzern geht offenbar weiter - Netflix weiter dabei
Enthüllung des Bitcoin-Gründers Satoshi? Experten sehen überraschende Parallelen zu Jack Dorsey
HUGO BOSS-Aktie bricht ein: Modekonzern stellt Anleger auf Übergangsjahr ein

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
21:49 Steinmeier: Partnerschaft mit London auf neue Grundlage stellen
21:43 Tesla-Aktie zieht an: Robotik-Gerüchte aus Washington befeuern den Kurs
21:23 Berichte: Hegseth könnte US-Soldaten gefährdet haben
21:11 Selenskyj: Bereiten Treffen in den USA vor
21:07 Devisen: Euro legt zum US-Dollar zu - US-Daten stützen Zinssenkungshoffnung
20:21 San Francisco verklagt Lebensmittelriesen wie Coca-Cola, Mondelez & Co.
20:21 Israel lobt 'gute Stimmung' bei Treffen mit Libanon und USA
20:15 Aktien New York: Erholung geht weiter - Nasdaq schafft es auch ins Plus
20:08 GNW-News: Erhalt eines als "Superior Proposal" eingestuften Angebots von Predictive Discovery Limited
18:59 ROUNDUP: Ukrainische Drohnen treffen Öldepots in Russland