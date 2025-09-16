Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’019 -1.0%  SPI 16’709 -1.1%  Dow 45’768 -0.3%  DAX 23’329 -1.8%  Euro 0.9332 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’372 -1.3%  Gold 3’688 0.3%  Bitcoin 91’515 -0.2%  Dollar 0.7857 -1.1%  Öl 68.5 1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: China setzt trotz Druck der Regierung weiter auf Chips des KI-Giganten
Tesla-Aktie unter Druck: Neues Airbag-Update sorgt für Streit
Trotz jüngster Nachrichten: UBS bleibt bei "Neutral" für Novo Nordisk-Aktie und hält an Kursziel fest
JPMorgan sieht Risiken durch US-Zinssenkung und rät zu Alternativanlage
UBS-Aktie sinkt: UBS prüft wohl Reaktion auf Kapitalanforderungen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie 1057207 / US9001487019

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

16.09.2025 18:44:06

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
3.45 USD 5.34%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets

16-Sep-2025 / 17:44 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets

DATE: September 16, 2025

 

 

Reference: Public disclosures of T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. dated April 19, 2013

 

It was announced on April 19, 2013 that GMTN (Global Medium Term Notes) program has been established by our Bank in order to arrange borrowing instruments issuance transactions in any currency with different series and maturities.

 

Below stated CMB issuance certificates has been received in regards to the issuance under the GMTN programme.

 

 

ISIN

Issue Date

Maturity

Currency

Nominal Amount

 

 

 

XS3184157066

16.09.2025

22.09.2026

EUR

30.000.000

 

 

 

XS3184156928

16.09.2025

22.09.2026

EUR

20.000.000

 

 

 

XS3183304412

16.09.2025

21.09.2026

EUR

25.000.000,00

 

 

 

XS3183304503

16.09.2025

21.09.2026

EUR

25.000.000,00

 

 

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 401997
EQS News ID: 2198420

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service