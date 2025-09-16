Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets

DATE: September 16, 2025

Reference: Public disclosures of T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. dated April 19, 2013

It was announced on April 19, 2013 that GMTN (Global Medium Term Notes) program has been established by our Bank in order to arrange borrowing instruments issuance transactions in any currency with different series and maturities.

Below stated CMB issuance certificates has been received in regards to the issuance under the GMTN programme.

ISIN Issue Date Maturity Currency Nominal Amount XS3184157066 16.09.2025 22.09.2026 EUR 30.000.000 XS3184156928 16.09.2025 22.09.2026 EUR 20.000.000 XS3183304412 16.09.2025 21.09.2026 EUR 25.000.000,00 XS3183304503 16.09.2025 21.09.2026 EUR 25.000.000,00

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352