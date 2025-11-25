Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Initial Sale Prices



25-Nov-2025 / 15:31 GMT/BST





SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Initial Sale Prices

DATE: November 25, 2025

Brokerage House warrants to be issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S and whose market making process will be held by Garanti Yatirim Menkul Kiymetler A.S, in total number of 920.000.000 , will start trading on the Structured Products and Funds Market at Borsa Istanbul A.S. on 25.11.2025. The table containing the initial sales prices of the relevant Brokerage Houses Warrants is given below.

The sales prices given below are only indicative prices to be applied at the first opening of the session, the sales prices may change after the Brokerage Houses Warrants begin to be traded on the stock exchange and it is not essential that they continue to be traded at the opening price throughout the session.

The securities note of the relevant Brokerage Houses Warrants has been published on 14th of Nov. 2025.

Code Initial Sales Price UDGEA.V 1,05 UDGEB.V 0,93 UDGEC.V 0,85 UDGED.V 0,81 UDGEE.V 0,75 UDGTY.V 1,20 UDGTZ.V 0,83 UDGUA.V 0,52 UDGUB.V 0,32 UDGUC.V 0,21 UDGEF.V 1,25 UDGEG.V 1,16 UDGEH.V 1,10 UDGEI.V 1,05 UDGEJ.V 0,98 UDGUD.V 1,48 UDGUE.V 1,13 UDGUF.V 0,83 UDGUG.V 0,58 UDGUH.V 0,40 EXGDS.V 0,63 EXGDT.V 0,46 EXGDU.V 0,33 EXGDV.V 0,24 EXGDY.V 0,17 EXGTT.V 1,25 EXGTU.V 0,97 EXGTV.V 0,71 EXGTY.V 0,50 EXGTZ.V 0,35 EXGDZ.V 0,47 EXGEA.V 0,61 EXGEB.V 0,80 EXGEC.V 1,02 EXGED.V 1,30 EXGUA.V 1,32 EXGUB.V 1,04 EXGUC.V 0,81 EXGUD.V 0,61 EXGUE.V 0,45 AXGAH.V 1,80 AXGAI.V 1,46 AXGAJ.V 1,06 AXGAK.V 0,81 AXGAL.V 0,47 AXGAM.V 0,28 AXGAN.V 0,15 AXGPH.V 1,90 AXGPI.V 1,41 AXGPJ.V 1,00 AXGPK.V 0,70 AXGPL.V 0,49 AXGPM.V 0,32 AXGPN.V 0,20 AXGAO.V 2,35 AXGAP.V 1,93 AXGAR.V 1,60 AXGAS.V 1,30 AXGAT.V 0,88 AXGAU.V 0,60 AXGAV.V 0,42 AXGPO.V 2,18 AXGPP.V 1,65 AXGPR.V 1,18 AXGPS.V 0,83 AXGPT.V 0,57 AXGPU.V 0,38 AXGPV.V 0,25 AGGAH.V 4,32 AGGAI.V 3,33 AGGAJ.V 2,53 AGGAK.V 1,94 AGGAL.V 1,51 AGGAM.V 1,18 AGGAN.V 0,74 AGGPF.V 1,5 AGGPG.V 0,9 AGGPH.V 0,5 AGGPI.V 0,26 AGGPJ.V 0,14 AGGAO.V 4,73 AGGAP.V 3,8 AGGAR.V 3,03 AGGAS.V 2,41 AGGAT.V 1,97 AGGAU.V 1,62 AGGAV.V 1,11 AGGPK.V 1,79 AGGPL.V 1,18 AGGPM.V 0,72 AGGPN.V 0,41 AGGPO.V 0,23

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

