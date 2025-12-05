Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
05.12.2025 18:25:24

TSX Drifts Lower As Strong Jobs Data Tempers BoC Rate Cut Hopes

(RTTNews) - After opening slightly up and moving higher subsequently, the Canadian market slipped into negative territory Friday morning, and with stocks continuing to struggle for support, remained weak a little past noon.

Technology, materials and industrials stocks were weak, while consumer discretionary, energy and healthcare stocks found some support.

Data showing a drop in Canadian unemployment rate in November tempered hopes for a rate cut from the nation's central bank this month. Meanwhile, an unexpected slowdown in the annual rate of U.S. core price growth has reinforced recent optimism about the outlook interest rates ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 132.00 points or 0.42% at 31,345.57 about a quarter past noon.

Orla Mining tanked more than 9%. ATCO, Galaxy Digital, Cineplex, Energy Fuels, Brookfield Business Partners, Lundin Gold, Canada Goose Holdings, Hut 8 Corp., Cameco Corporation, MDA Space and Bombardier lost 3 to 7%.

Trican Wells Service climbed nearly 6%. Senvest Capital, Precision Drilling Corporation, Peyto Exploration & Development, G Mining Ventures, AutoCanada, ARC Resources, Capstone Copper Corp., and Skeena Resources gained 2.5 to 4%.

Data from Statistics Canada showed the Canadian economy added 54,000 jobs in November following a 66,600 increase in October, and way better than market estimates of a 5,000 drop.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in Canada fell to 6.5% in November from 6.9% in the previous month, the lowest in 16 months.

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im BX Morningcall spricht Krypto-Experte Bernhard Wenger von @21shares über seinen Weg vom klassischen ETF-Geschäft in die Welt der Krypto-ETPs und erklärt, warum Bitcoin & Co. längst nicht ausgereizt sind. Er beleuchtet den Wandel von einem vorwiegend retailgetriebenen Markt hin zu immer mehr institutionellen Investoren, die über regulierte, physisch besicherte Produkte wie Bitcoin- und Krypto-ETPs investieren. Themen sind unter anderem Volatilität und „Krypto-Winter“, strenge Compliance- und Geldwäschereiregeln, Kostenstrukturen, Unterschiede im DACH-Raum sowie die Rolle des neuen US-Bitcoin-ETFs und des strategischen Investors FalconX für die nächste Wachstumsphase von 21Shares.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

