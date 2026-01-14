Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’465 0.8%  SPI 18’544 0.8%  Dow 49’157.6600 -0.1%  DAX 25’286.2 -0.5%  Euro 0.9315 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’005 -0.4%  Gold 4’628 0.9%  Bitcoin 78’045 2.3%  Dollar 0.7998 -0.1%  Öl 64.4 -1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall345850Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Sika41879292NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Ein-Faktor-ETFs und Multifaktor-ETFs: Das gilt es zu wissen
Devisen im Blick: So steht es um Franken, US-Dollar und Euro
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Warum Analysten beim Ausblick für 2026 vorsichtig sind
Citigroup-Aktie im Minus: Russland-Ausstieg belastet Gewinn
Apple-Aktie: Neues Kreativ-Abo mit klaren Zusagen zum Datenschutz
Suche...
14.01.2026 21:20:40

Treasuries See Further Upside As Traders Digest Latest Data

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session modestly higher, treasuries saw further upside over the course of the trading day on Wednesday.

Bond prices advanced in morning trading and remained firmly positive throughout the afternoon. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell 3.1 basis points to 4.140 percent.

Treasuries may have benefitted from their appeal as a safe haven amid growing concerns about rising geopolitical tensions around the world.

President Donald Trump's threats to take control of Greenland have made headlines recently, while traders are also keeping an eye on political unrest in Iran and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The continued strength among treasuries also came following the release of several closely watched U.S. economic reports.

A report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday showed a modest increase by U.S. producer prices in the month of November.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand rose by 0.2 percent in November after inching up by 0.1 percent in October. The uptick in prices matched economist estimates.

Meanwhile, the report said the annual rate of growth by producer prices accelerated to 3.0 percent in November from 2.8 percent in October. Economists had expected annual producer price growth to come in at 2.7 percent.

The Commerce Department released a separate report showing retail sales in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of November.

The report said retail sales climbed by 0.6 percent in November after edging down by a revised 0.1 percent in October.

Economists had expected retail sales to rise by 0.4 percent compared to the unchanged reading originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales grew by 0.5 percent in November after inching up by 0.2 percent in October. Ex-auto sales were expected to increase by 0.4 percent.

Existing home sales in the U.S. surged by much more than expected in the month of December, according to a report released by the National Association of Realtors on Wednesday.

NAR said existing home sales spiked by 5.1 percent to an annual rate of 4.35 million in December after climbing by 0.7 percent to an upwardly revised rate of 4.14 million in November.

Economists had expected existing home sales to jump by 2.4 percent to an annual rate of 4.23 million in December from the 4.13 million originally reported for the previous month.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Im BX Morning Call erklärt Simon Götschmann (Arkudos), wie eine aktive Schweizer Aktienstrategie funktioniert

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien

Inside Trading & Investment

11:58 US-Banken eröffnen die Gewinnsaison für Q4 2025
09:35 SG-Marktüberblick: 14.01.2026
07:45 Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien
07:18 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Die nächsten Rekorde
13.01.26 Julius Bär: 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Siemens Energy AG
13.01.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Richemont, UBS
13.01.26 Die Luft wird dünner
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’996.46 19.95 BSUSOU
Short 14’274.08 13.99 SNQBTU
Short 14’800.41 9.00 SX4B2U
SMI-Kurs: 13’464.84 14.01.2026 17:30:05
Long 12’922.84 19.95 S7TBWU
Long 12’604.87 13.64 SYWB0U
Long 12’098.92 9.00 SXMBOU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS reagieren erneut auf geopolitische Spannungen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
UBS-Aktie letztlich tiefer: Gericht veurteilt Credit Suisse zu hoher Zahlung an Ex-Mitarbeiterin
NVIDIA-Aktie, Gold und Co.: Dieser überraschende Aufsteiger zählt nun zu den Top-Assets der Welt
Silber vor der Konsolidierung? Commerzbank mit Prognose für 2026
ams-OSRAM-Aktie leichter: Fortgeschrittene Verhandlungen über Verkauf von Geschäftsaktivitäten
Aktien von TKMS, Rheinmetall & RENK im Minus: Gewinnmitnahmen oder nachhaltige Schwäche?
Analyse: Deutsche Bank AG vergibt Buy an Rheinmetall-Aktie
Dank neuer Skalierungstechnologien: Ethereum-Mitgründer Buterin hält Trilemma für gelöst

Top-Rankings

KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 2: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 2: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
21:23 Merz: Genehmigung der EU für neue Gaskraftwerke steht bevor
21:08 Devisen: Eurokurs sinkt etwas
21:00 ROUNDUP/Bundeswehr sendet Soldaten nach Grönland: Erkundungsmission
20:44 Erkundungsmission: Bundeswehr schickt Soldaten nach Grönland
20:40 Lufthansa-Aktie tiefrot: Eingeschränkter Flugbetrieb im Nahen Osten
20:33 Dänemark: Grönland-Krisengespräch mit den USA brachte keine Einigung
20:17 Dänemark: Keine Einigung mit USA bei Grönland-Krisengespräch
20:10 Notstandsmaßnahmen gegen verzweifelte Lage in Kiew
20:10 Welches Gesetz Merz streichen würde
20:09 Aktien New York: Verluste - Tech-Schwergewichte und Banken unter Druck