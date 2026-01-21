Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

21-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 20 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

 

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

20,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

508.50p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

498.60p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

502.3438p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,837,034 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,209,416.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 20/01/2026

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 502.3438

 

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

535

508.50

08:04:19

00030478313TRDU0

XLON

633

506.00

08:25:47

00030478391TRDU0

XLON

562

505.00

08:38:10

00030478478TRDU0

XLON

527

502.50

08:54:02

00030478531TRDU0

XLON

599

500.00

09:08:42

00030478584TRDU0

XLON

725

500.00

09:50:34

00030478741TRDU0

XLON

340

500.00

09:50:34

00030478742TRDU0

XLON

524

501.50

10:38:30

00030478890TRDU0

XLON

541

501.50

10:38:30

00030478891TRDU0

XLON

386

503.00

11:08:16

00030479001TRDU0

XLON

225

502.50

11:29:26

00030479031TRDU0

XLON

101

502.50

11:29:26

00030479032TRDU0

XLON

1160

502.50

11:31:20

00030479036TRDU0

XLON

1171

502.50

12:16:49

00030479155TRDU0

XLON

365

503.00

12:58:27

00030479496TRDU0

XLON

989

502.50

13:00:57

00030479529TRDU0

XLON

524

502.00

13:10:13

00030479549TRDU0

XLON

599

500.00

13:23:45

00030479622TRDU0

XLON

1056

499.80

13:50:08

00030479667TRDU0

XLON

593

502.50

14:32:28

00030479812TRDU0

XLON

738

502.00

14:38:42

00030479978TRDU0

XLON

763

502.00

14:38:42

00030479979TRDU0

XLON

553

500.50

14:45:19

00030480026TRDU0

XLON

523

501.00

14:54:02

00030480116TRDU0

XLON

653

498.60

15:19:11

00030480210TRDU0

XLON

601

502.50

15:36:09

00030480295TRDU0

XLON

556

502.00

15:37:35

00030480296TRDU0

XLON

440

501.00

15:40:19

00030480301TRDU0

XLON

99

501.00

15:40:19

00030480302TRDU0

XLON

517

503.00

16:05:02

00030480543TRDU0

XLON

564

506.00

16:12:44

00030480618TRDU0

XLON

580

505.50

16:12:57

00030480620TRDU0

XLON

550

504.50

16:12:57

00030480628TRDU0

XLON

316

503.50

16:24:39

00030480735TRDU0

XLON

392

503.50

16:24:39

00030480736TRDU0

XLON

 

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 415526
EQS News ID: 2263242

 
