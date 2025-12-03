Thor Industries Aktie 977822 / US8851601018
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
03.12.2025 12:50:45
Thor Industries Affirms FY26 Outlook As Q3 Results Top Estimates
(RTTNews) - Thor Industries, Inc. (THO), manufacturer of recreational vehicles, reported Wednesday net income attributable to THOR for the first quarter of $21.67 million or $0.41 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.83 million or $0.03 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Net sales for the quarter grew 11.5 percent to $2.39 billion from $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year.
On average, analysts polled expected the company to report a loss of $0.07 per share on net sales of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company continues to project earnings in a range $3.75 to $4.25 per share on net sales between $9.0 billion and $9.5 billion. The Street is looking for earnings of $4.07 per share on revenues of $9.47 billion for the year.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Nachrichten zu Thor Industries Inc.
|
23.09.25
|Ausblick: Thor Industries legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.06.25
|Ausblick: Thor Industries stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)