Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’919 -0.2%  SPI 16’629 0.0%  Dow 44’460 0.2%  DAX 24’161 -0.4%  Euro 0.9306 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’371 -0.2%  Gold 3’344 -0.4%  Bitcoin 95’922 1.0%  Dollar 0.7976 0.2%  Öl 69.1 -2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Novartis1200526Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Nestlé3886335Rheinmetall345850Holcim1221405Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Amrize143013422
Top News
"Fiat ist hoffnungslos" - Elon Musk will Bitcoin in die US-Politik bringen
Anleger suchen Sicherheit: Die Top-Investmenttrends im ersten Halbjahr 2025 und wie es weitergehen dürfte
Ausblick: Ericsson gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Neues Allzeithoch erreicht: Warum Anleger weiter auf NVIDIA setzen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

15.07.2025 00:24:02

Tesla To Hold Shareholder Vote On Potential Investment In Musk's AI Venture XAI

Tesla
249.59 CHF 1.92%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shares climbed 5 percent on Monday after CEO Elon Musk announced plans to hold a shareholder vote on whether the company should invest in his artificial intelligence startup, xAI.

The proposal, disclosed on Musk's social media platform X, follows a recent report that SpaceX another Musk-led enterprise will invest $2 billion in xAI's latest fundraising round.

Musk stated that he supports the investment, adding, "If it were up to me, Tesla would have invested in xAI long ago." He emphasized that the decision must be made by shareholders due to Tesla's status as a public company.

Although Musk dismissed the idea of a merger between Tesla and xAI, the two companies are already closely aligned. xAI's Grok chatbot was recently integrated into Tesla vehicles, and the startup has reportedly purchased nearly $200 million worth of Tesla's Megapack energy storage systems.

This growing overlap among Musk-led companies, often referred to as the "Muskonomy," has drawn both strategic interest and criticism. While some analysts view tighter integration as a means to strengthen Tesla's AI capabilities, others have raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest and Musk's divided focus.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives suggested that a partnership or eventual merger could position Tesla as a leading force in AI, while also providing a pathway to resolving Musk's ongoing compensation package dispute.

Tesla has scheduled its annual shareholder meeting for November 6, where investors will vote on the xAI proposal. With Tesla shares still down over 16 percent year to date, the outcome could signal how much confidence shareholders retain in Musk's broader vision and how far they're willing to follow him into the future of artificial intelligence.

Nachrichten zu Tesla

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten