20.11.2025 12:46:36

Target's Black Friday Deals Begin Nov 23

Target
69.57 CHF -1.50%
(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT), the American retail major, announced that its Black Friday sale is starting Sunday, November 23, and will go on till Saturday, November 29.

Shoppers can expect exclusive product launches, surprise giveaways and save up to 50 percent across tech, toys, apparel and more.

More deals will drop from November 27 to 29 with Target Circle 360 members getting early access to select deals such as Up to 50 percent off toys including brands like Jurassic World, Squishmallows and FAO Schwarz, up to 50% off sleepwear for all to name a few.

The first 100 guests in line at Target stores on November 28 will receive a free limited-edition iridescent holiday tote filled with fun giveaways, till supplies last.

Additionally, 10 lucky shoppers per store will discover extra surprises inside, with prizes ranging in value from $99 to $350, including a Target Circle 360 membership, $100 Target GiftCard, Laifen Hair Dryer, Ninja Slushie machine or Beats Solo 4 headphones.

Guests can try samples of the new Starbucks Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate, available exclusively at Starbucks cafes inside the stores.

Further, the retailer is offering guests to shop Black Friday deals in stores, on Target.com or in the Target app with flexible fulfilment options including Same Day Delivery, Drive Up and Order Pickup. For orders above $35, free shipping with next day delivery or 2-day shipping is also available.