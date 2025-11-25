Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’654 0.2%  SPI 17’387 0.3%  Dow 46’448 0.4%  DAX 23’239 0.6%  Euro 0.9320 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’529 0.3%  Gold 4’141 0.1%  Bitcoin 71’240 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8091 0.1%  Öl 63.0 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Logitech2575132Stadler Rail217818Kuros32581411
Top News
Tesla oder General Motors: Welche Aktie für Anleger derzeit spannender ist
Aktien von Roche, Lonza und Co: Schweizer Pharmabranche erhält starkes Zukunftszeugnis
Kraken-IPO rückt näher: Kryptobörse bereitet angeblich Börsengang vor
Aktien von VW, BMW und Co: EU-Automarkt legt im Oktober weiter zu - Tesla-Absatz bricht ein
Amazon-Aktie legt zu: Milliardeninvestition in KI-Infrastruktur für die US-Regierung geplant
Suche...

Sanofi Aktie 699381 / FR0000120578

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

25.11.2025 07:19:54

Sanofi And Regeneron : European Commission Approves Dupixent For CSU In Adults And Adolescents

Sanofi
80.31 CHF 0.18%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY, SNYNF, SAN.PA) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) announced that the European Commission has approved Dupixent (dupilumab) as a first-line targeted treatment for moderate-to-severe chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) in adults and adolescents aged 12 and older who do not respond adequately to histamine-1 antihistamines (H1AH) and are naïve to anti-immunoglobulin E (IgE) therapy.

Dupixent is also approved for chronic spontaneous urticaria in certain adults and adolescents in several countries including the US and Japan.

Chronic spontaneous urticaria or CSU is a chronic, inflammatory skin disease driven in part by type 2 inflammation, which causes sudden and debilitating hives and recurring itch. CSU is typically treated with H1AH, medicines that target H1 receptors on cells to control symptoms of itch and urticaria. However, the disease remains uncontrolled despite H1AH treatment in many patients, some of whom are left with limited alternative treatment options. These individuals continue to experience symptoms that can be debilitating and significantly impact their quality of life.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Nachrichten zu Sanofi S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sanofi S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
19.11.25 Sanofi Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
30.10.25 Sanofi Buy Deutsche Bank AG
28.10.25 Sanofi Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.10.25 Sanofi Buy Deutsche Bank AG
27.10.25 Sanofi Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Kommt 2025 der grosse KI-Crash? Tim Schäfer über Nvidia, OpenAI & die Parallelen zu 1929

Könnte der aktuelle KI-Boom an den Börsen in einen Crash münden – ähnlich wie 1929 oder zur Dotcom-Blase? 📉💻

In diesem spannenden Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer sprechen wir über Parallelen zum historischen Börsencrash, die massive Überbewertung vieler Tech- und KI-Aktien wie Nvidia, Palantir oder Microsoft – und was das für Langfristanleger bedeutet. Ist der Hype finanziell überhaupt noch tragbar? Wie positionieren sich Insider und Grossinvestoren wie Warren Buffett oder Peter Thiel?

💬 Welche Risiken birgt der aktuelle KI-Hype?
💬 Was sagen Insiderverkäufe und Bewertungen über die Marktlage?
💬 Wie sollte man sich als Privatanleger jetzt aufstellen?

Ein Interview für alle, die sich fragen: Ist das noch Wachstum oder schon Wahnsinn?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Kommt 2025 der grosse KI-Crash? Tim Schäfer über Nvidia, OpenAI & die Parallelen zu 1929

Inside Trading & Investment

24.11.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Optimistische Ausblicke
24.11.25 SMI vor freundlichem Wochenauftakt
21.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
20.11.25 Kommt 2025 der grosse KI-Crash? Tim Schäfer über Nvidia, OpenAI & die Parallelen zu 1929
20.11.25 Julius Bär: 18.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf ams-OSRAM AG
20.11.25 Erweitertes Basiswertangebot mit «Foreign Exchange» (FX) und «Precious Metals» (PM) für Anlageprodukte
18.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Geberit, Swisscom, VAT Group
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’197.28 19.43 BU9S6U
Short 13’467.94 13.73 BWCSGU
Short 13’979.35 8.83 ULESKU
SMI-Kurs: 12’654.12 24.11.2025 17:31:22
Long 12’148.83 19.29 SH7B4U
Long 11’871.12 13.58 SQFBLU
Long 11’393.33 8.99 SMJBRU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novo Nordisk-Aktie tiefrot: Preisdruck und gescheiterte Alzheimer-Studien
TKMS-Aktie unter Druck: Anleger reagieren auf neue Analystenbewertungen
Alphabet-Aktie im Fokus: KI-Boom, Buffett-Einstieg und starke Quartalszahlen treiben Kurs
Neue Analyse: Bernstein Research bewertet Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Market-Perform
Julius Bär-Aktie tiefrot: Neue Compliance-Chefin & Ausbau im Nahen Osten
Deutsche Telekom setzt Aktienrückkauf fort - Aktie schwächer
Ausblick: Alibaba-Aktie präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
SMI und DAX schliessen stärker -- US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen am Montag letztlich höher -- Feiertag in Japan
BYD Aktie News: Anleger schicken BYD am Montagnachmittag ins Plus

Top-Rankings

KW 47: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 47: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 47: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
07:31 Goldpreis legt weiter zu - Kurs steigt deutlich über Marke von 4.100 Dollar
07:23 DAX-FLASH: Leichte Kursverluste erwartet - Dax bleibt unter 200-Tage-Linie
07:16 OTS: BearingPoint GmbH / Automobil- und Industrieproduktion im KI-Vergleich: ...
06:34 ROUNDUP: Luftangriffe auf Kiew - Einschläge in Wohnhäusern gemeldet
06:34 ROUNDUP: US-Gericht weist Anklage gegen Trump-Kritiker Comey ab
06:34 ROUNDUP: Gespräche über Ukraine-Frieden - Trump bleibt optimistisch
06:21 Nach Schrott-Vorfall: China schickt neues Raumschiff ins All
06:20 Luftwaffe beginnt Inbetriebnahme von Flugabwehrsystem Arrow
06:18 Kritik am AfD-Umgang der Familienunternehmer
06:18 Umfrage: Deutsche gegen militärische Führungsrolle in Europa