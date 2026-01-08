Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'324 0.0%  SPI 18'384 0.2%  Dow 48'996 -0.9%  DAX 25'122 0.9%  Euro 0.9314 0.2%  EStoxx50 5'924 -0.1%  Gold 4'457 -0.8%  Bitcoin 72'689 -2.5%  Dollar 0.7976 0.3%  Öl 60.4 -0.2% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Amrize143013422Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swisscom874251Swiss Re12688156BACHEM117649372
Top News
Nach Tesla? Warum Palantir das Potenzial zur neuen Kult-Aktie hat
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: Wird das Langfristpotenzial von Analysten unterschätzt?
Fidelity-Ausblick 2026: Diese Qualitätsaktien trotzen unsicheren Zeiten
Aktien von BioNTech, Moderna, Pfizer und Co.: Bayer klagt in den USA wegen mRNA-Patenten
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie trotzdem in Rot: Grosser Fortschritt bei skalierbarer Quantencomputer-Steuerung
08.01.2026 02:32:06

Samsung Projects Strong Q4 Operating Profit Increase

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) announced that it expects fourth-quarter operating profit to rise approximately 208.17 percent from last year. The company also projects quarterly sales to increase 22.71 percent.

The South Korean tech giant forecasts operating profit of about 20.00 trillion Korean won in the fourth quarter, compared to 6.49 trillion won a year earlier. In the third quarter, it reported operating profit of 12.17 trillion won.

Samsung also expects fourth-quarter consolidated sales of about 93.00 trillion won, up from 75.79 trillion won last year. Consolidated sales in the third quarter were 86.06 trillion won.

The company plans to release its fourth-quarter earnings results later this month.

The company plans to release its fourth-quarter earnings results later this month.

Inside Trading & Investment

07.01.26 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Givaudan SA, VAT Group AG, Lonza Group AG, Amrize Ltd
07.01.26 SMI setzt neue Bestmarke
07.01.26 Marktüberblick: Daimler Truck gesucht
07.01.26 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
07.01.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Vor der 25‘000er-Barriere
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’823.94 19.59 S4FBCU
Short 14’101.11 13.88 SWUB0U
Short 14’662.18 8.74 BIASPU
SMI-Kurs: 13’324.03 07.01.2026 17:30:00
Long 12’725.92 19.59 SAPBLU
Long 12’447.96 13.95 S1FBQU
Long 11’905.64 8.94 S3JBXU
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aktien von BioNTech, Moderna, Pfizer und Co.: Bayer klagt in den USA wegen mRNA-Patenten
DZ BANK gibt Rheinmetall-Aktie Kaufen
DroneShield-Aktie nach Höhenflug leichter: Neuer COO bleibt im Blick - ADF-Partnerschaft wird fortgesetzt
Allianz-Aktie: Deutsche Bank AG gibt höheres Hold-Rating
Commerzbank-Aktie schwächer: Orcel dämpft Spekulationen um UniCredit-Übernahme
Bayer-Aktie gefragt: Barclays Capital vergibt höhere Einstufung
Zurich Insurance Aktie News: Zurich Insurance am Mittag mit Kurseinbussen
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia fällt am Mittwochvormittag
Nach neuem Rekordhoch: SMI geht kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- DAX zum Handelsende nahe Bestmarke -- US-Börsen schliessen uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Lockheed Martin Aktie News: Lockheed Martin am Abend im Minus

Top-Rankings

KW 1: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 1: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:59 ROUNDUP 2: Wegner wegen Tennis-Match in Berliner Stromkrise unter Druck
23:50 Senatorin spielte mit Wegner in Stromkrise Tennis
23:47 Tödliche Schüsse: Gouverneur kritisiert Trump
23:47 Experte: Weltordnung mit fünf Mächten könnte stabil sein
22:43 USA: Beschlagnahmter Tanker transportiert Öl auch aus Iran
22:43 Nach Stromausfall: Offizielle Entwarnung
22:27 GNW-News: GenAI-Unternehmen Articul8 AI sammelt unter der Führung von Adara Ventures Serie-B-Finanzmittel und übertrifft in weniger als zwei Jahren eine Bewe...
22:19 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Rekordjagd beendet - Trump verunsichert Anleger
22:15 Aktien New York Schluss: Dow beendet Rekordjagd - Trump verunsichert Anleger
22:03 ROUNDUP: Tote nach Angriff auf Häfen bei Odessa