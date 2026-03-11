Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’959 -0.8%  SPI 17’959 -0.9%  Dow 47’417 -0.6%  DAX 23’640 -1.4%  Euro 0.9023 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’795 -0.7%  Gold 5’159 -0.6%  Bitcoin 54’932 0.9%  Dollar 0.7810 0.0%  Öl 92.0 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Lufthansa667979Roche1203204UBS24476758Sika41879292ABB1222171Lockheed Martin351011Richemont21048333
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ausblick: Hannover Rück informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Siltronic verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Brenntag präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Daimler Truck gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Ausblick: Zalando zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Suche...
12.03.2026 00:29:49

Rally May Stall For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has climbed higher in consecutive trading days, advancing almost 35 points or 2 percent in that span. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just shy of the 1,710-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on continuing concerns over the war in the Middle East and surging oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares and telecoms, while the plantations and industrials were mixed. For the day, the index added 7.10 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 1,708.78 after trading between 1,699.02 and 1,709.93. Among the actives, AMMB Holdings improved 0.93 percent, while Axiata expanded 1.34 percent, Celcomdigi gained 0.62 percent, CIMB Group accelerated 1.91 percent, Gamuda advanced 0.98 percent, IHH Healthcare fell 0.22 percent, IOI Corporation added 0.76 percent, Maxis gathered 0.44 percent, Maybank collected 1.20 percent, MISC soared 2.16 percent, MRDIY rose 0.60 percent, Nestle Malaysia slumped 1.06 percent, Petronas Chemicals surged 5.34 percent, Petronas Dagangan jumped 1.86 percent, Petronas Gas sank 0.57 percent, QL Resources plummeted 3.23 percent, RHB Bank climbed 1.29 percent, Sime Darby spiked 2.13 percent, SD Guthrie dropped 0.87 percent, Telekom Malaysia vaulted 1.35 percent, Tenaga Nasional increased 0.71 percent, YTL Corporation plunged 2.40 percent, YTL Power rallied 1.48 percent and 99 Speed Mart Retail, PPB Group, Press Metal, Kuala Lumpur Kepong, Sunway and Public Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages spent much of Wednesday's trade bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed.

The Dow dropped 289.24 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 47,417.27, while the NASDAQ rose 19.03 points or 0.08 percent to end at 22,716.13 and the S&P 500 dipped 5.68 points or 0.08 percent to close at 6,775.80.

The recent volatility has largely been driven by big swings by the price of crude oil, which rebounded on Wednesday.

Crude oil is regained ground after the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said it has received reports of three vessels being struck by projectiles off Iran's coast, adding to worries about transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

Crude oil prices skyrocketed on Wednesday as the Middle East conflict fails to show any indication of calming down soon. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery was up $4.21 or 5.04 percent at $87.66 per barrel.

Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off a report from the Labor Department showing consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with estimates in February.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet Aerospace & Safran SA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Woodward
✅ Howmet Aerospace
✅ Safran SA

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet Aerospace & Safran SA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11.03.26 Wie lange wird der Konflikt dauern?
11.03.26 SMI mit verhaltener Erholung
11.03.26 Marktüberblick: Technologiewerte gesucht
11.03.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet Aerospace & Safran SA mit François Bloch
11.03.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Re-Break knapp verpasst
10.03.26 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Swiss Market® Index, DAX®, S&P 500 Index®, Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
06.03.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Nvidia
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’499.17 19.50 BMKSEU
Short 13’786.93 13.61 SRPB6U
Short 14’296.14 8.86 B5HSYU
SMI-Kurs: 12’958.59 11.03.2026 17:30:50
Long 12’413.12 19.50 SYUBYU
Long 12’146.14 13.90 SZEBLU
Long 11’608.39 8.89 BBWS3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Gewinneinbruch in 2025 - Erwartungen teils übertroffen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich stärker: Deutliches Gewinnwachstum in 2025
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
Siemens Energy-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag fester: Erste Gewinnausschüttung seit 2022
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Rechenzentrumsplattform atNorth verkauft
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Deutsche Bank AG: Buy für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Netflix-Aktie klettert: Angebot für Warner Bros. wird nicht weiter erhöht

Top-Rankings

KW 10: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 10: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 10: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.