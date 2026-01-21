Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Prologis Aktie

21.01.2026 14:10:20

ProLogis Q4 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - ProLogis (PLD) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.39 billion, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $1.27 billion, or $1.37 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $2.25 billion from $2.20 billion last year.

ProLogis earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.39 Bln. vs. $1.27 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.49 vs. $1.37 last year. -Revenue: $2.25 Bln vs. $2.20 Bln last year.

