Prologis Aktie 13090717 / US74340W1036
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
News + Analysen
Fundamental
zugeh. Wertpapiere
|
21.01.2026 14:10:20
ProLogis Q4 Profit Climbs
(RTTNews) - ProLogis (PLD) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $1.39 billion, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $1.27 billion, or $1.37 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $2.25 billion from $2.20 billion last year.
ProLogis earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $1.39 Bln. vs. $1.27 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.49 vs. $1.37 last year. -Revenue: $2.25 Bln vs. $2.20 Bln last year.