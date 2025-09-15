Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Mattel Aktie 950108 / US5770811025

15.09.2025

Pinkfong And Mattel Bring Pingu Back To Korean Audiences

Mattel
19.25 CHF 13.21%
(RTTNews) - The Pinkfong Company, creator of Baby Shark, Monday announced that it has partnered with Mattel, Inc. (MAT) to reintroduce the stop-motion classic Pingu to viewers in Korea.

Under the exclusive distribution deal, Pinkfong will release episodes from the 1990s and 2000s, including the Pingu Classic Series, Pingu at the Wedding Party, and Pingu in the City. The content will premiere on September 19, with new episodes rolling out weekly across leading pay-TV and digital platforms.

The partnership blends Mattel's global IP portfolio, which includes Barbie and Hot Wheels, with Pinkfong's growing reputation as a trusted local distributor.

MAT is currently trading at $17.69, down $0.05 or 0.25 percent on the Nasdaq.

