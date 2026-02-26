Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
26.02.2026 13:37:56

NovoCure Q4 Loss Declines

NovoCure
11.89 EUR -6.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - NovoCure (NVCR) released Loss for fourth quarter of -$24.499 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$24.499 million, or -$0.22 per share. This compares with -$65.922 million, or -$0.61 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $174.350 million from $161.266 million last year.

NovoCure earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$24.499 Mln. vs. -$65.922 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.22 vs. -$0.61 last year. -Revenue: $174.350 Mln vs. $161.266 Mln last year.

This rise in fourth-quarter revenue reflects an increase in active patients on therapy.

Looking ahead, for the full year, NovoCure anticipates a rise in revenue.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of negative $20 million to $0 million, with revenue of $675 million to $705 million.

For fiscal 2025, NovoCure has posted adjusted EBITDA of negative $34.318 million, with revenue of $655.353 million.

NVCR was down by 7.27% at $13.90 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.