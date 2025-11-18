Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’598 -0.3%  SPI 17’319 -0.4%  Dow 46’590 -1.2%  DAX 23’591 -1.2%  Euro 0.9227 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’641 -0.9%  Gold 4’046 -0.8%  Bitcoin 73’367 -2.2%  Dollar 0.7961 0.3%  Öl 64.0 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Amrize143013422Lonza1384101Swiss Re12688156Novo Nordisk129508879
Top News
Short-Positionen gegen den Boom: Deutsche Bank wappnet sich wohl gegen die KI-Blase
Soros setzt neu auf: Diese Veränderungen nahm der Starinvestor im dritten Quartal 2025 vor
Bitcoin-Warnung: Experte sieht drastische Folgen
Die Top-US-Aktien der UBS: Ein Blick in das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
Musks nächste Sensation: Tesla-Roboter sollen Armut beseitigen - Aktie im Fokus
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Nissan Motor Aktie 800600 / US6547444082

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

18.11.2025 04:28:57

Nissan Unveils 2026 Rogue Plug-in Hybrid, Its First U.S. PHEV With 38-Mile Electric Range

Nissan Motor
3.90 EUR -4.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Nissan has officially introduced the 2026 Rogue Plug-in Hybrid, marking its first plug-in hybrid vehicle for the U.S. market. The new model delivers an EPA-estimated 38 miles of all-electric driving range and a total range of 420 miles, offering a compelling combination of efficiency and versatility.

Designed with families in mind, the Rogue Plug-in Hybrid features three-row, seven-passenger seating, providing flexible space for passengers and cargo.

Under the hood, the vehicle is powered by a responsive hybrid powertrain that produces 248 horsepower and 322 lb-ft of torque, ensuring strong acceleration and confident performance.

Standard Intelligent All-Wheel Drive and seven selectable drive modes equip the Rogue Plug-in Hybrid to handle a wide variety of driving conditions with ease.

This new model plays a central role in Nissan's Re:Nissan business plan, contributing to a more electrified and refreshed product lineup aimed at advancing the company's sustainability and innovation goals.