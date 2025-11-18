Nissan Motor Aktie 800600 / US6547444082
18.11.2025 04:28:57
Nissan Unveils 2026 Rogue Plug-in Hybrid, Its First U.S. PHEV With 38-Mile Electric Range
(RTTNews) - Nissan has officially introduced the 2026 Rogue Plug-in Hybrid, marking its first plug-in hybrid vehicle for the U.S. market. The new model delivers an EPA-estimated 38 miles of all-electric driving range and a total range of 420 miles, offering a compelling combination of efficiency and versatility.
Designed with families in mind, the Rogue Plug-in Hybrid features three-row, seven-passenger seating, providing flexible space for passengers and cargo.
Under the hood, the vehicle is powered by a responsive hybrid powertrain that produces 248 horsepower and 322 lb-ft of torque, ensuring strong acceleration and confident performance.
Standard Intelligent All-Wheel Drive and seven selectable drive modes equip the Rogue Plug-in Hybrid to handle a wide variety of driving conditions with ease.
This new model plays a central role in Nissan's Re:Nissan business plan, contributing to a more electrified and refreshed product lineup aimed at advancing the company's sustainability and innovation goals.
