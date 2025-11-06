News Aktie 21211852 / US65249B1098
06.11.2025 22:28:19
News Corporation Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - News Corporation (NWS) released a profit for first quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $112 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $119 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.
Excluding items, News Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $122 million or $0.22 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $2.144 billion from $2.096 billion last year.
News Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $112 Mln. vs. $119 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $2.144 Bln vs. $2.096 Bln last year.
