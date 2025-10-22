Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’614 -0.1%  SPI 17’351 -0.1%  Dow 46’590 -0.7%  DAX 24’151 -0.7%  Euro 0.9239 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’639 -0.8%  Gold 4’094 -0.8%  Bitcoin 85’377 -1.3%  Dollar 0.7956 0.0%  Öl 64.5 4.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Ausblick: Nokia informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Kühne + Nagel International veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
IBM-Aktie fällt trotzdem kräftig: IBM überzeugt mit Gewinn- und Umsatzplus
SAP-Aktie fällt: SAP setzt in Q3 weniger um
Tesla-Aktie gibt nach: Musk-Konzern kann Gewinne in Q3 nicht steigern
Suche...

Mid Penn Bancorp Aktie 951728 / US59540G1076

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

23.10.2025 00:43:25

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

Mid Penn Bancorp
27.82 USD 0.58%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (MPB) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $18.29 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $12.30 million, or $0.74 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17.77 million or $0.77 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 33.5% to $53.62 million from $40.16 million last year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.29 Mln. vs. $12.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.79 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue: $53.62 Mln vs. $40.16 Mln last year.

Nachrichten zu Mid Penn Bancorp Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten