Mid Penn Bancorp Aktie 951728 / US59540G1076
23.10.2025 00:43:25
Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (MPB) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $18.29 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $12.30 million, or $0.74 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17.77 million or $0.77 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 33.5% to $53.62 million from $40.16 million last year.
Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $18.29 Mln. vs. $12.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.79 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue: $53.62 Mln vs. $40.16 Mln last year.
Nachrichten zu Mid Penn Bancorp Inc
