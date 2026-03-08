Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’096 -1.5%  SPI 18’100 -1.4%  Dow 47’502 -1.0%  DAX 23’591 -0.9%  Euro 0.9011 -0.6%  EStoxx50 5’720 -1.1%  Gold 5’171 1.7%  Bitcoin 53’127 -4.0%  Dollar 0.7765 -0.6%  Öl 93.3 10.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ausblick: Hewlett Packard Enterprise stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Roche-Aktie: Präsident des Pharmariesen hält weitere Verhandlungen mit den USA für "absolut richtig"
Tipps für die Karriere: Entspannte Strategien zum Joberfolg
Depot-Vergleich: Die besten Online Broker der Schweiz im Test
Deutsches Satellitenprojekt: Allianz von Rheinmetall, Airbus und OHB nimmt Form an - Aktien im Blick
Suche...
09.03.2026 00:33:46

Malaysia Bourse May Spin Its Wheels On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in consecutive trading days, rising almost 20 points or 1.1 percent in that span. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just beneath the 1,720-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on surging oil prices and the ongoing war in the Middle East. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Friday following gains from the industrials, weakness from the financials and mixed performances from the plantations and telecoms.

For the day, the index rose 4.86 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 1,718.06 after trading between 1,708.48 and 1,719.95. Among the actives, 99 Speed Mart Retail skidded 0.86 percent, while AMMB Holdings dipped 0.15 percent, Axiata plummeted 3.45 percent, Celcomdigi added 0.31 percent, CIMB Group slumped 0.87 percent, Gamuda sank 0.72 percent, IHH Healthcare declined 0.89 percent, IOI Corporation lost 0.51 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong soared 3.42 percent, Maybank collected 0.51 percent, MISC surged 5.58 percent, Nestle Malaysia tanked 2.13 percent, Petronas Chemicals skyrocketed 22.22 percent, Petronas Dagangan eased 0.09 percent, Petronas Gas advanced 0.89 percent, PPB Group spiked 2.20 percent, Press Metal rallied 2.09 percent, Public Bank shed 0.61 percent, QL Resources rose 0.25 percent, RHB Bank fell 0.24 percent, Sime Darby jumped 2.07 percent, Sunway retreated 1.23 percent, Telekom Malaysia stumbled 1.45 percent, Tenaga Nasional dropped 0.84 percent, YTL Corporation vaulted 1.76 percent, YTL Power climbed 1.11 percent and Maxis, MRDIY and SD Guthrie were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened lower on Friday and remained under water throughout the trading day, ending near session lows.

The Dow dropped 453.19 points or 0.95 percent to finish at 47,501.55, while the NASDAQ tumbled 361.31 points or 1.59 percent to close at 22,387.68 and the S&P 500 sank 90.69 points or 1.33 percent to end at 6,740.02.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid an extended surge by the price of crude oil. Crude oil has skyrocketed over the past week as the U.S.-Iran conflict spreads across the Middle East, leading to concerns about a global energy crisis.

Crude oil prices surged on Friday after Qatar warned of a production halt in the gulf as the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war against Iran has heavily disrupted energy supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery was up $9.88 or 12.20 percent at $90.89 per barrel.

As the Middle East conflict entered its seventh day, Israel intensified air strikes on Iran, while the U.S. said its attacks on Iran are going to "surge dramatically."

Negative sentiment was also generated by the watched Labor Department report showing U.S. unemployment unexpectedly in February. The Labor Department also said the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.4 percent in February from 4.3 percent in January.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dienstag 18 Uhr live: Schluss mit K.O.-Kriterien bei der Aktienauswahl - Warum Sortieren das neue Filtern ist

Filtern oder Sortieren? Thomas Vittner zeigt am Dienstagabend, wie du Aktien objektiv sortierst, statt sie voreilig zu löschen. Lerne ein System für echte Treffsicherheit kennen!

Schnell Plätze sichern!

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
✅ Legrand SA
✅ Infineon
✅ Schneider Electric

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Broadcom Inc
❌ Wells Fargo & Co
❌ Alphabet A

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

06.03.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Nvidia
06.03.26 Marktüberblick: Tech-Bounce in Hongkong
06.03.26 SMI fällt auf 4-Wochen-Tief
06.03.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Warten auf neue Signale
05.03.26 Julius Bär: 13.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf BNP Paribas SA, ING Groep NV, Banco Santander SA, UBS Group AG
04.03.26 Höhere Inflation nach dem Krieg mit dem Iran?
04.03.26 3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’627.96 18.86 S46BCU
Short 13’896.89 13.57 SG2BLU
Short 14’398.22 8.96 S4BB8U
SMI-Kurs: 13’095.55 06.03.2026 17:31:30
Long 12’517.27 20.00 S1FBQU
Long 12’220.94 13.85 SPMB5U
Long 11’681.05 8.93 B74SQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Gewinneinbruch in 2025 - Erwartungen teils übertroffen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich stärker: Deutliches Gewinnwachstum in 2025
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
Siemens Energy-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag fester: Erste Gewinnausschüttung seit 2022
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Rechenzentrumsplattform atNorth verkauft
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Deutsche Bank AG: Buy für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Netflix-Aktie klettert: Angebot für Warner Bros. wird nicht weiter erhöht

Top-Rankings

KW 10: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 10: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 10: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.