Generation Income Properties Aktie 46238892 / US37149D1054
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06.10.2026 17:30:00
Low Wind Generation Prompts Another Power Margin Warning in UK
For the second time in two weeks, the UK’s National Energy System Operator on Tuesday warned that Britain faces a reduced system margin, with a system margin shortfall of about 1.88 gigawatts (GW) later today. NESO has issued an Electricity Margin Notice for the afternoon and evening’s peak period between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Tuesday. “This is a routine and precautionary operational tool, there is no risk to customer electricity supplies and Great Britain’s electricity system remains secure,” the operator…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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Trading Signals: Givaudan: Auf den Geschmack gekommen
Der Aromen- und Duftstoffhersteller hat sich zuletzt vom breiten Markt absetzen können. Mit den Neunmonatszahlen könnte Givaudan den nächsten Schub nach oben auslösen.Weiterlesen!