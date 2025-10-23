Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’557 -0.5%  SPI 17’326 -0.2%  Dow 46’685 0.2%  DAX 24’208 0.2%  Euro 0.9239 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’668 0.5%  Gold 4’126 0.8%  Bitcoin 87’688 2.3%  Dollar 0.7960 0.0%  Öl 66.0 2.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
ETFs im Alter: Wie sich auch für Rentner der Einstieg noch lohnen kann
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: HSBC sieht weiter Aufwärtspotenzial - Acht-Billionen-Dollar-Marke in Sicht?
Ausblick: Newmont zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Porsche AG veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Ricardo Salinas bullish: Bitcoin soll laut Milliardär auf 1,5 Millionen Dollar steigen
Suche...

LendingClub Aktie 48754375 / US52603A2087

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

23.10.2025 19:14:24

LendingClub Rises 11% On Strong Q3 Earnings And Higher 2025 Guidance

LendingClub
15.84 EUR 6.02%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - LendingClub Corporation (LC) rose 11.62% to $18.44, gaining $1.92, after reporting stronger-than-expected third-quarter 2025 results and raising its full-year outlook.

The company posted net income of $65.2 million, or $0.58 per share, on revenue of $298 million, driven by continued strength in personal loan originations and deposit growth at LendingClub Bank.

Management raised full-year 2025 revenue guidance to $1.14 - $1.16 billion and projected net income of $230 - $250 million, citing improving credit trends and cost discipline. CEO Scott Sanborn said the results demonstrate "the scalability and resilience of our digital banking model" as the company continues to expand its member base and loan portfolio.

On Thursday, LC opened at $17.00, reached a high of $18.60, and a low of $16.95, compared to a previous close of $16.53 on the NYSE. Trading volume surged well above average levels. The stock's 52-week range is $8.90 - $19.15.