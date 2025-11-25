Kohl's Aktie 945739 / US5002551043
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
25.11.2025 19:41:14
Kohl's Stock Surges 36% After Q3 Beat And Full-Year Outlook Raised
(RTTNews) - Kohl's Corporation (KSS) jumped 36.41%, rising $5.73 to $21.46, after reporting third-quarter results that topped expectations and issuing upgraded full-year guidance.
For the third quarter, net sales decreased 2.8 percent to $3.4 billion, while comparable sales declined 1.7 percent. However, gross margin improved by 51 basis points to 39.6 percent. The retailer also delivered adjusted EPS of $0.10, surpassing analyst expectations of a loss.
On the outlook, Kohl's raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to $1.25-$1.45, up from $0.50-$0.80, and narrowed its net sales decline estimate to 3.5%-4%, from 5%-6%.
On the day of the announcement, KSS experienced unusually heavy trading volume as investors responded to the stronger-than-expected results and renewed confidence in the turnaround plan. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $9.80 - $22.50.
Nachrichten zu Kohl's Corp.
|
24.11.25
|Ausblick: Kohls präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
10.11.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Kohls stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.08.25
|Kohl’s-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Überzeugende Zahlen - Gewinnprognose erhöht (finanzen.ch)
|
12.08.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Kohls veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
24.07.25
|Neuer Meme-Aktien-Hype: Krispy Kreme, Kohl’s, Opendoor & Co. im Zentrum neuer Kursfantasien (finanzen.ch)