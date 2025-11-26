KeyCorp Aktie 202895 / US4932671088
26.11.2025 04:21:29
KeyBank To Redeem $4.7% Senior Notes Ahead Of Maturity
(RTTNews) - KeyCorp (KEY) announced that its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association, has issued a redemption notice to Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, acting as fiscal and paying agent. The notice calls for the redemption of all outstanding 4.700% Fixed Rate Senior Bank Notes due January 26, 2026.
The redemption will take place on December 29, 2025, at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, the redemption date.
