Ipsen Aktie 11413989 / US4626292050
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
19.09.2025 16:20:07
Ipsen Secures Japanese Approval For Bylvay In Treating Pruritus
(RTTNews) - Ipsen (IPSEY), Friday announced that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved Bylvay also known as odevixibat for the treatment of pruritus associated with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, a rare genetic liver disorder that can lead to progressive liver damage and liver failure.
PFIC causes debilitating symptoms, most notably severe itching, which disrupts sleep, impacts cognitive and social development, and severely diminishes quality of life.
Bylvay is a once-daily oral ileal bile acid transport inhibitor that reduces bile acid reabsorption into the liver. In the global Phase III PEDFIC trial, children treated with Bylvay showed significant improvements in bile acid levels and pruritus severity, with treatment generally well-tolerated and a low incidence of gastrointestinal events.
The Japanese approval was supported by a Phase III open-label study in pediatric patients with PFIC types 1 and 2, confirming results consistent with the PEDFIC trial. The clinical program in Japan was managed by Jadeite Medicines, with Ipsen now responsible for commercialization.
Bylvay has already been approved in the EU and US as the first treatment for PFIC and has since received additional approvals for cholestatic pruritus in Alagille syndrome. The therapy is also in late-stage development for biliary atresia under the Phase III BOLD trial.
IPSEY is currently trading at $33.87, down $0.42 or 1.22 percent on the OTC Market.
Nachrichten zu Ipsen (spons. ADRs)
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Ipsen (spons. ADRs)
Wird Europa von Innovation abgehängt? KI, Industrie & Wachstumstreiber im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
Hat Europa im globalen Innovationswettlauf noch eine Chance? 🚀
Im Experteninterview spricht Evelyne Pflugi, CEO & Mitgründerin der Singularity Group, mit David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) über die Innovationskraft Europas, den Umgang mit geopolitischen Risiken und die wahren Wachstumstreiber der Weltwirtschaft.
Themen im Video:
🔹 Wie innovativ ist Europa wirklich – im Vergleich zu USA und Asien?
🔹 Warum The Singularity Group auf profitables Wachstum statt Hypes setzt
🔹 KI, Big Data, Cloud – aber auch Kühlung & Energie: Wo entsteht echter Mehrwert?
🔹 Was unterscheidet erfolgreiche Fondsmanager von der breiten Masse?
🔹 Warum SAPs Wachstum Amazon mehr nützt als Europa selbst
🔹 Branchen-Favoriten: Data Center, Energie-Infrastruktur, Automatisierung
🔹 Wachstum ohne Blase: KI, ja – aber nicht jede Anwendung ist investierbar
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Zinssenkung: SMI etwas fester -- DAX auf Richtungssuche -- Wall Street höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich zum Wochenschluss höher, während sich der deutsche Leitindex nicht für eine klare Richtung entscheiden kann. Die Wall Street zeigt sich zum Wochenende positiv. Am Freitag gingen die führenden Börsen Asiens nach der Fed-Zinssenkung mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}