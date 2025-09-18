Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
18.09.2025 08:00:05

Interim Dividend Exchange Rate

Gulf Keystone Petroleum
2.01 EUR -1.23%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
Interim Dividend Exchange Rate

18-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

18 September 2025

 

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP” or “the Company”)

 

Interim Dividend Exchange Rate

 

 

 

Gulf Keystone announced on 28 August 2025 the declaration of a $25 million interim dividend, equivalent to 11.52 US cents per Common Share of the Company. The dividend will be paid on 30 September 2025 to those shareholders that were on the register of members of the Company as at 12 September 2025.

 

The Company announces that shareholders receiving dividends in GBP will receive an equivalent payment of 8.443 pence per Common Share, based on the conversion of US dollars into pounds sterling at a rate of $1:£0.7329 prevailing on 17 September 2025.

 

 

 

Enquiries:

Gulf Keystone:

+44 (0) 20 7514 1400  

Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations

& Corporate Communications

 

aclark@gulfkeystone.com

FTI Consulting

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Ben Brewerton

Nick Hennis

GKP@fticonsulting.com

 

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

 

Notes to Editors:

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: BMG4209G2077
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: GKP
LEI Code: 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
Sequence No.: 402231
EQS News ID: 2199414

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

