18.09.2025 08:00:05
Interim Dividend Exchange Rate
|
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
18 September 2025
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)
(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP” or “the Company”)
Interim Dividend Exchange Rate
Gulf Keystone announced on 28 August 2025 the declaration of a $25 million interim dividend, equivalent to 11.52 US cents per Common Share of the Company. The dividend will be paid on 30 September 2025 to those shareholders that were on the register of members of the Company as at 12 September 2025.
The Company announces that shareholders receiving dividends in GBP will receive an equivalent payment of 8.443 pence per Common Share, based on the conversion of US dollars into pounds sterling at a rate of $1:£0.7329 prevailing on 17 September 2025.
Enquiries:
or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com
Notes to Editors:
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|BMG4209G2077
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|GKP
|LEI Code:
|213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
|Sequence No.:
|402231
|EQS News ID:
|2199414
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
