18 September 2025

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP” or “the Company”)

Interim Dividend Exchange Rate

Gulf Keystone announced on 28 August 2025 the declaration of a $25 million interim dividend, equivalent to 11.52 US cents per Common Share of the Company. The dividend will be paid on 30 September 2025 to those shareholders that were on the register of members of the Company as at 12 September 2025.

The Company announces that shareholders receiving dividends in GBP will receive an equivalent payment of 8.443 pence per Common Share, based on the conversion of US dollars into pounds sterling at a rate of $1:£0.7329 prevailing on 17 September 2025.

