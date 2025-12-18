Carolina Trust BancShares Aktie 33419276 / US14422P1057
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
18.12.2025 23:35:05
Instacart Shares Slide After Report Of FTC Probe Into AI Pricing Practices
(RTTNews) - Instacart (CART) shares fell sharply in extended trading after a report said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has opened an investigation into the company's pricing practices.
Reuters reported that the FTC sent Instacart a civil investigative demand, citing people familiar with the matter. The agency declined to confirm the probe but said it was troubled by media reports describing Instacart's alleged pricing methods.
The scrutiny follows a recent study showing that prices for identical items at the same supermarkets can differ by about 7 percent when ordered through Instacart, potentially adding more than $1,000 a year to a customer's grocery bill. Instacart has said retailers, not the platform, ultimately set prices shown in the app.
Questions around pricing intensified after Instacart's 2022 acquisition of Eversight, an AI-based pricing and promotions firm. At the time, Instacart said the deal was intended to help retailers offer real-time savings opportunities.
Instacart declined to comment directly on the reported investigation, but said its pricing system has been misunderstood. The company said retail partners control pricing decisions and that any testing conducted is not dynamic or surveillance-based pricing. It said prices do not change in real time, are not tied to supply and demand, and are not based on personal or behavioral data, describing the process instead as randomized A/B testing similar to methods long used by retailers.
The issue has also drawn political attention. Earlier Wednesday, U.S. Representative Robert Garcia of California asked Instacart CEO Chris Rogers to provide details on how prices are set, saying algorithm-driven pricing could be worsening financial pressure on consumers.
On Thursday, CART closed at $44.95, down 1.53%, and is trading after hours at $44.94, off 0.02%, on the NasdaqGS.
Nachrichten zu Carolina Trust BancShares Inc
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Carolina Trust BancShares Inc
Ferrari versus Privatbank: Luxus ist nicht Vertrauen – Marco Parroni zu Gast im BX Morningcall
Im heutigen BX Morningcall spricht David Kunz gemeinsam mit François Bloch mit Gast Marco Parroni (heute Uniq Prime, ehemals Julius Bär) über Markenführung im Private Banking: Warum „Luxus“-Denken oft in die falsche Richtung führt, wie Sponsoring und Partnerships (u.a. rund um Formel E) als echter Wertetransfer funktionieren – und weshalb ein Ökosystem-Ansatz häufig mehr bringt als klassische KPI-Logik.
Themen im Gespräch:
💡Private Banking vs. Luxusmarke: wo der Vergleich hinkt
💡Sponsoring als Strategie: Sichtbarkeit, Glaubwürdigkeit, interne Akzeptanz
💡Wie man Brand-Impact realistisch misst
💡Vertrauen als Kernwert – und was KI daran (nicht) ersetzt
💡Was Marco Parroni heute mit Uniq Prime aufbaut
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid und US-Inflationsdaten: SMI schliesst höher -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Wall Street schlussendlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Donnerstag nach oben. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt wurden ebenso Gewinne verzeichnet. Die US-Börsen notierten teils deutlich im Plus. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.