Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’894 0.3%  SPI 17’740 0.4%  Dow 47’851 -0.1%  DAX 23’882 0.8%  Euro 0.9355 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’718 0.4%  Gold 4’209 0.1%  Bitcoin 74’272 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8035 0.0%  Öl 63.3 0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Sika41879292Partners Group2460882Sandoz124359842Swiss Life1485278VAT31186490
Top News
Strategie von Ken Fisher: Diese Aktien befanden sich im dritten Quartal 2025 im Depot von Fisher Asset Management
Dieser ETF schlägt den S&P 500 - und könnte einer der grössten Gewinner des KI-Booms werden
Vom NVIDIA-Tippgeber zum KI-Scout: Marktexperte Wang erklärt seine aktuellen Top-Picks
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Tesla bekommt im Check die schlechtesten Bewertungen seiner Klasse
Michael Burrys letzte Moves: So investierte der Big-Short-Star im dritten Quartal 2025
Suche...
eToro entdecken
05.12.2025 02:19:22

Higher Open Tipped For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market rebounded on Thursday, one day after snapping the two-day winning streak in which it had climbed almost 250 points or 1 percent. The Hang Seng now sits just above the 25,930-point plateau and it may see mild upside again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky amidst a lack of catalysts, although oil and technology stocks may provide support. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourse were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and technology companies.

For the day, the index rallied 175.17 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 25,935.90 after trading between 25,649.30 and 25,990.73.

Among the actives, Alibaba Group and JD.com both added 0.52 percent, while Alibaba Health Info and China Life Insurance both spiked 1.67 percent, ANTA Sports slumped 0.95 percent, China Resources Land gained 0.48 percent, CITIC and Nongfu Spring both perked 0.08 percent, CNOOC expanded 0.92 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical shed 0.65 percent, Galaxy Entertainment dropped 0.93 percent, Haier Smart Home rallied 0.96 percent, Hang Lung Properties jumped 1.01 percent, Henderson Land strengthened 0.62 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas advanced 0.55 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.91 percent, Lenovo climbed 0.61 percent, Li Auto lost 0.50 percent, Li Ning sank 0.82 percent, Meituan soared 2.29 percent, New World Development accelerated 1.19 percent, Techtronic Industries rose 0.21 percent, Xiaomi Corporation surged 4.38 percent, WuXi Biologics skyrocketed 7.09 percent and China Mengniu Dairy was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened higher but spent the day bouncing back and forth across the changed line, finally ending mixed and little changed.

The Dow shed 31.96 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 47,850.94, while the NASDAQ added 51.04 points or 0.22 percent to close at 23,505.14 and the S&P 500 rose 7.40 points or 0.11 percent to end at 6,857.12.

The lackluster performance on Wall Street came as traders took a step back to assess the near-term outlook for the markets following the volatility earlier in the week.

Traders largely shrugged off a report from the Labor Department showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell to a three-year low last week.

While the data partly offset recent optimism about the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates next week, the central bank is still widely expected to lower rates by another quarter point.

Crude oil prices advanced on Thursday as expectations of an end to the Russia-Ukraine war dimmed. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was up $0.70 or 1.19 percent at $59.65 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im BX Morningcall spricht Krypto-Experte Bernhard Wenger von @21shares über seinen Weg vom klassischen ETF-Geschäft in die Welt der Krypto-ETPs und erklärt, warum Bitcoin & Co. längst nicht ausgereizt sind. Er beleuchtet den Wandel von einem vorwiegend retailgetriebenen Markt hin zu immer mehr institutionellen Investoren, die über regulierte, physisch besicherte Produkte wie Bitcoin- und Krypto-ETPs investieren. Themen sind unter anderem Volatilität und „Krypto-Winter“, strenge Compliance- und Geldwäschereiregeln, Kostenstrukturen, Unterschiede im DACH-Raum sowie die Rolle des neuen US-Bitcoin-ETFs und des strategischen Investors FalconX für die nächste Wachstumsphase von 21Shares.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

04.12.25 Sprint Zertifikate mit Cap auf ausgewählte KI-Aktien
04.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf ams-OSRAM AG
04.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Europäischer Emissionshandel – Fortschreitende Verknappung/Logitech – Wichtige Phase
04.12.25 SMI-Gewinnserie gerissen
03.12.25 Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall
02.12.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Logitech, Nestlé
21.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
SMI-Kurs: 12’893.61 04.12.2025 17:30:22
Long 10’694.19 8.57 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Amazon Aktie News: Anleger schicken Amazon am Donnerstagnachmittag ins Minus
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: CEO Huang und Trump sprachen über mögliche Beschränkungen für KI-Chips
Vulcan Energy-Aktie dennoch leichter: Kapitalerhöhung bringt Milliarden für Zero-Carbon-Lithium
Bayer-Aktie im Minus: 2a-Studie mit Nierenmedikament soll starten
Leonteq-Aktie nach Gewinnwarnung mit Kursrutsch: 2025 wird Verlust im tiefen zweistelligen Millionenbereich erwartet
Enthüllung des Bitcoin-Gründers Satoshi? Experten sehen überraschende Parallelen zu Jack Dorsey
ABB-Aktie springt an: Technologiekonzern beteiligt sich an Spezialisten für Kühlsysteme von Rechenzentren
Apple-Aktie fällt: Twint wehrt sich offenbar gegen Apple
BYD-Aktie reagiert kaum: November-Absatz so stark wie bisher kein Monat in 2025 - Tesla schwächelt in Europa weiter
Nestlé-Aktie höher: Nestlé und weitere Konzerne von Stadt San Francisco verklagt

Top-Rankings

Strategie von Ken Fisher: Diese Aktien befanden sich im dritten Quartal 2025 im Depot von Fisher Asset Management
Das dritte Quartal hat Investor Ken Fisher genutzt, um seine Aktienbeteiligungen auf breiter Fro ...
Bildquelle: IIstudio / Shutterstock.com
Auf diese Aktien setzte Bill Ackman im dritten Quartal 2025
Depot aufgedeckt
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
Michael Burrys letzte Moves: So investierte der Big-Short-Star im dritten Quartal 2025
Im Depot von Starinvestor Michael Burry bleibt selten ein Stein auf dem anderen. Auch im dritten ...
Bildquelle: Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:12 Rhein fordert Kompromiss bei Bund-Länder-Finanzen
22:49 Selenskyj will neuen Kanzleichef bestellen
22:39 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Wenig bewegt nach jüngster Erholungsrally
22:27 Viel kürzere Arbeitserlaubnis für Asylsuchende in den USA
22:27 AKTIEN IM FOKUS 3: Silberstreifen am Cloud-Horizont für Salesforce und SAP
22:22 Aktien New York Schluss: Wenig bewegt nach jüngster Erholungsrally
22:11 Umfrage: Mehrheit der Deutschen sieht Verbrenner-Aus kritisch
22:09 ROUNDUP: Merz will 'Kanzlermehrheit' bei Renten-Abstimmung
22:03 Weg frei für Babis als Regierungschef in Tschechien
21:47 ROUNDUP/Bundeswehr hat neues Sturmgewehr: G95 an Truppe übergeben