22.10.2025 00:36:59
Hanmi Financial Corporation Reveals Advance In Q3 Income, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $22.06 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $14.89 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 22.0% to $61.07 million from $50.05 million last year.
Hanmi Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $22.06 Mln. vs. $14.89 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.73 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $61.07 Mln vs. $50.05 Mln last year.
