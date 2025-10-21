Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’622.7 -0.1%  SPI 17’361 -0.1%  Dow 46’925 0.5%  DAX 24’330 0.3%  Euro 0.9236 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’687 0.1%  Gold 4’125 -5.3%  Bitcoin 88’276 0.7%  Dollar 0.7959 0.5%  Öl 61.6 1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Ripple-Kurs im Abwärtstrend: Handelsstreit unter Trump belastet - Chance auf Trendwende?
10-Billionen-Dollar-Plan für die USA: Marc Andreessen unterstützt Elon Musks Vision
NVIDIA-Aktie und Co. im Fokus: Sorge um KI-Blase - Finanzjournalist erwartet einen Crash
Ausblick: Coca-Cola zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Netflix kann Gewinn und Umsatz steigern: Netflix-Aktie verliert trotzdem deutlich
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Hanmi Financial Aktie 14579063 / US4104952043

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

22.10.2025 00:36:59

Hanmi Financial Corporation Reveals Advance In Q3 Income, Beats Estimates

Hanmi Financial
24.45 USD 1.41%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $22.06 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $14.89 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.0% to $61.07 million from $50.05 million last year.

Hanmi Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.06 Mln. vs. $14.89 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.73 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $61.07 Mln vs. $50.05 Mln last year.