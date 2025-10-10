Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’609 -0.3%  SPI 17’391 -0.2%  Dow 46’358 -0.5%  DAX 24’611 0.1%  Euro 0.9324 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’626 -0.4%  Gold 3’976 -1.6%  Bitcoin 97’951 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8063 1.0%  Öl 65.2 -1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Tesla warnt Trump-Regierung vor Aufweichung der US-Abgasregeln
NVIDIA-Aktie & Co. im Blick: Morgan Stanley sieht Rally an Wall Street noch nicht am Ende
Trump etabliert erste Bitcoin-Reserve der USA - Signal für Dollar-Schwäche?
Tilray-Aktie hebt nach starken Quartalszahlen ab
NVIDIA-Aktie steigt: Milliardenschwere Exporte von KI-Chips in die VAE genehmigt
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Hang Lung Development Aktie 421187 / HK0010000088

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

10.10.2025 02:30:12

Hang Lung Properties' Malls Deliver Strong Performance During National Day Golden Week

Hang Lung Development
1.48 CHF 2.77%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 10/10/2025 / 02:30 CET/CEST

Chinese Mainland Tenant Sales and Footfall Achieve Double-Digit Growth Hong Kong Footfall Shows Steady Uptick

HONG KONG AND SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 October 2025 - Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK Stock Code: 00101) ("Hang Lung" or the "Company") today announced strong preliminary operational results from its properties in the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong during the first four days (October 1-4) of the 2025 National Day Golden Week. The Company's Mainland malls demonstrated robust performance with significant growth in both tenant sales and footfall, while its Hong Kong malls also saw a steady increase in visitor traffic.

Strong Performance in Mainland Portfolio with Sales and Foot Traffic Growth

685351-Hang-Lung-Chinese-Mainlan.jpeg
Hang Lung's Chinese Mainland portfolio under the signature "66" brand is located in nine major cities

Fuelled by a series of engaging marketing campaigns and effective member promotions during the National Day Golden Week, total tenant sales across Mainland malls rose by approximately 15% year-on-year for the first four days. Heartland 66 in Wuhan and Grand Gateway 66 in Shanghai saw particularly strong growth, with tenant sales climbing by over 70% and 50%, respectively. Member sales were also a key driver, with a year-on-year increase of nearly 20% over the four-day period.

Notably, on National Day (October 1) alone, tenant sales across the Mainland portfolio surged by more than 20% year-on-year, with 70% of the Company's operating malls recording double-digit growth. Heartland 66 in Wuhan hosted the Central China debut of the popular IP "ButterBear" Autumn Baking Workshop, which attracted customer traffic and helped tenant sales more than double compared to the same period last year.

685372-Heartland-66-Wuhan-jpg-55.jpeg
Heartland 66 in Wuhan attracted customer traffic with the popular IP "ButterBear," with tenant sales on National Day more than doubling from last year

Overall footfall at Mainland malls improved by 3% year-on-year from October 1-4. In particular, Center 66 in Wuxi and Heartland 66 in Wuhan recorded growth of over 20%.

685379-Center-66-Wuxi-jpg-550x.jpeg
During the first four days of the National Day Golden Week, footfall at Center 66 in Wuxi increased by over 20% year-on-year

Tenant Sales
? Approx. 15% yoy

  • Heartland 66 ? over 70% yoy
  • Grand Gateway 66 ? over 50% yoy
Visitor Traffic
? 3% yoy

  • Center 66 and Heartland 66 ? over 20% yoy

Hong Kong Portfolio Sees Footfall Recovery, Peak Galleria Jumps Over 20%

In Hong Kong, Hang Lung's retail portfolio recorded a 4% year-on-year increase in footfall during the first four days of the Golden Week, reflecting an improvement in local consumer sentiment. The Peak Galleria performed exceptionally well with footfall surging by 26% year-on-year, contributing significantly to the overall footfall growth.

685393-Peak-Galleria-jpg-550x.jpeg
The Peak Galleria performed exceptionally well during the National Day Golden Week, with footfall increasing by 26% year-on-year during the first four days


Hashtag: #HangLung

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company manages a portfolio of over 3.5 million square meters of retail, office, residential, and hotel properties across Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland.

The Company's diverse portfolio in Hong Kong includes office towers and malls in prime districts, as well as luxury residential developments in prestigious areas. In the Chinese Mainland, under the signature "66" brand, the Company's mixed-use and retail developments are regarded as premium landmarks, strategically located in the hearts of key cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan, and Hangzhou.

The Company is recognized for pioneering sustainability in the real estate industry, with an MSCI ESG rating of AA and inclusion on CDP "A List" for Climate Change. The Company powers 80% of its operating properties in the Chinese Mainland with renewable energy, with a net-zero commitment by 2050.

At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well.

For more information, please visit https://www.hanglung.com.

225647
News Source: Hang Lung Properties

10/10/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com

Analysen zu Hang Lung Development

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: ING Group, Wells Fargo & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ ING Group
✅ Wells Frago & Co
✅ Dollarama

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: ING Group, Wells Fargo & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09.10.25 Logo WHS Trader‘s Circle – mit Behrendt & Bernstein LIVE am Markt (Aufzeichnung von heute)
09.10.25 Julius Bär: 19.15% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Broadcom Inc, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp
09.10.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Robotik und Drohnen - Revolution der Produktivität / Lonza - Zurück in die Spur
09.10.25 SMI setzt Herbstrally fort
09.10.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 09.10.2025
08.10.25 3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: ING Group, Wells Fargo & Dollarama mit François Bloch
07.10.25 Logitech: KI, Nachhaltigkeit und Gaming – wie könnte es weitergehen?
07.10.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Allianz, AXA, Generali, Swiss Life
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’162.42 18.99 B02SIU
Short 13’429.42 13.58 QIUBSU
Short 13’929.95 8.80 U5VSUU
SMI-Kurs: 12’609.15 09.10.2025 17:31:24
Long 12’077.99 18.84 SZPBKU
Long 11’818.79 13.50 SQFBLU
Long 11’310.01 8.80 BEFSQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ferrari-Aktie rutscht zweistellig ab: Ferrari setzt wieder stärker auf Verbrenner - E-Auto-Ziel zurückgeschraubt
Aktien von RENK, Rheinmetall und HENSOLDT fallen von Rekordhochs zurück: Diskussion um Drohnenabwehr im Fokus
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Tilray-Aktie hebt nach starken Quartalszahlen ab
Canopy Growth Aktie News: Canopy Growth steigt am Nachmittag stark
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA steigt am Abend
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Donnerstagvormittag entwickeln
Wall Street schliesslich tiefer -- SMI schlussendlich mit Verlusten -- DAX nach Rekordjagd letztlich minimal höher-- Schlussendlich Gewinne in Asien: Nikkei mit neuem Rekord
Novo Nordisk-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Milliardenübernahme sichert potenzielles Medikament gegen Leberfibrose
NVIDIA-Aktie & Co. im Blick: Morgan Stanley sieht Rally an Wall Street noch nicht am Ende

Top-Rankings

KW 40: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 40: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 40: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}