Merus B.V. Aktie 32548496 / NL0011606264
29.09.2025 03:49:15
Genmab In Advanced Talks To Acquire Merus : Report
(RTTNews) - Denmark's Genmab A/S (GMAB) is in advanced negotiations to acquire Merus NV (MRUS), a Dutch biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for head and neck cancer, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
Merus, listed on Nasdaq with a market capitalization of approximately $5.1 billion, has attracted takeover interest from several major pharmaceutical firms in recent weeks and may announce a deal within days, the report said.
If completed, the acquisition would mark the largest in Genmab's history.
Nachrichten zu Merus B.V.
