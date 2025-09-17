Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
17.09.2025 13:37:31

General Mills, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - General Mills, Inc. (GIS) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.204 billion, or $2.22 per share. This compares with $579.9 million, or $1.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, General Mills, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.8% to $4.517 billion from $4.848 billion last year.

General Mills, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.204 Bln. vs. $579.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.22 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue: $4.517 Bln vs. $4.848 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its earnings guidance.

For fiscal 2026, General Mills still anticipates its both adjusted operating profit and adjusted income per share to decline 10% to 15% in constant currency.

For fiscal 2025, the company had posted adjusted income of $4.21 per share, with an adjusted operating income of $3.4 billion.

