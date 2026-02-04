Galaxy Macau Welcomes UFC’s Epic Return This May



The Octagon® Returns with a Triple-Header May 28-30 Featuring UFC FIGHT NIGHT® and ROAD TO UFC Season 5 at Galaxy Arena Follow Galaxy Ultimate on WeChat for exclusive updates and behind-the-scenes UFC content MACAU SAR - UFC FIGHT NIGHT® MACAU, live from Macau's largest indoor venue, Galaxy Arena. This international sports promotion is set to attract fans from across the region, further cementing Macau's position as a leading destination on the global sports and entertainment map.





In the lead-up to UFC Fight Night, Galaxy Macau will host a week-long celebration featuring UFC-themed interactions, athlete meet-and-greets and immersive fan experiences throughout the luxury resort. To be among the first to receive the latest updates, fans are encouraged to follow Galaxy Ultimate on WeChat and visit Galaxy Macau's official website.



Galaxy Macau is excited to welcome the return of UFC for a thrilling, state-of-the-art entertainment showcase at Galaxy Arena between May 28 and 30.

Aligned with the Macao SAR Government's vision, the return of UFC cements Galaxy Macau's continued support for the city's economic diversification and the commitment to enhancing its entertainment landscape. The return of UFC to Galaxy Macau underscores the resort's unwavering commitment to elevating Macau's status as a world-class destination for sports, tourism and culture.



The previous sold-out UFC FIGHT NIGHT® MACAU was held at the Galaxy Macau in November 2024.

These upcoming events are part of the visionary four-year strategic partnership established last year, which brings three UFC FIGHT NIGHT® events to Galaxy Arena through to 2029. As part of this ongoing partnership, Galaxy Macau will also host the opening round of ROAD TO UFC Season 5 on May 28-29 – the organisation's acclaimed talent -development series that showcases the top MMA prospects from across the Asia-Pacific region as they fight for a direct pathway to the global UFC stage. Don't miss this opportunity to witness the UFC's most promising stars as they fight it out to the top spot at Asia's leading entertainment hub, Galaxy Arena.



For more information about Galaxy Macau, please visit



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theatres are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.



Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world- class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.





