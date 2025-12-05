Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
05.12.2025 18:26:35

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
1.40 EUR 1.45%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

05-Dec-2025 / 17:26 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

5 December 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

5 December 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

59,506

Highest price paid per share:

126.80p

Lowest price paid per share:

124.60p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

125.6396p

 

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,727,460 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,014,116 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,014,116 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

125.6396p

 59,506

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

192

125.40

08:36:26

00364489583TRLO1

XLON

1069

125.40

08:36:26

00364489584TRLO1

XLON

508

126.60

08:45:44

00364493893TRLO1

XLON

509

126.20

08:46:12

00364494171TRLO1

XLON

104

126.20

08:46:12

00364494172TRLO1

XLON

638

126.00

08:46:12

00364494173TRLO1

XLON

75

126.00

08:46:13

00364494178TRLO1

XLON

2375

126.00

08:46:13

00364494179TRLO1

XLON

650

125.80

08:56:36

00364500467TRLO1

XLON

325

125.60

09:03:57

00364504719TRLO1

XLON

1

125.60

09:10:15

00364507791TRLO1

XLON

326

126.60

09:44:00

00364535621TRLO1

XLON

283

126.60

09:44:00

00364535622TRLO1

XLON

1110

126.60

09:44:00

00364535625TRLO1

XLON

626

126.20

09:55:45

00364543703TRLO1

XLON

1

126.80

09:56:45

00364544365TRLO1

XLON

664

126.40

10:03:46

00364545566TRLO1

XLON

346

126.20

10:03:46

00364545567TRLO1

XLON

653

126.20

10:16:39

00364546046TRLO1

XLON

531

126.60

10:27:01

00364546518TRLO1

XLON

23

126.60

10:27:01

00364546519TRLO1

XLON

624

126.40

11:05:54

00364548441TRLO1

XLON

624

126.20

11:21:20

00364549008TRLO1

XLON

636

126.20

11:21:46

00364549017TRLO1

XLON

279

126.40

11:37:34

00364549714TRLO1

XLON

13

126.40

11:37:34

00364549715TRLO1

XLON

656

126.20

11:37:55

00364549721TRLO1

XLON

656

126.20

11:37:55

00364549722TRLO1

XLON

626

126.00

11:38:17

00364549736TRLO1

XLON

643

126.00

11:39:13

00364549761TRLO1

XLON

618

126.00

11:42:25

00364549850TRLO1

XLON

107

126.20

11:43:54

00364549886TRLO1

XLON

662

126.00

11:52:54

00364550198TRLO1

XLON

639

126.00

11:52:56

00364550199TRLO1

XLON

615

125.80

11:55:27

00364550320TRLO1

XLON

624

125.80

11:55:27

00364550321TRLO1

XLON

653

125.60

11:55:47

00364550354TRLO1

XLON

1244

125.40

11:56:48

00364550392TRLO1

XLON

51

126.40

12:27:58

00364551894TRLO1

XLON

594

126.40

12:27:58

00364551895TRLO1

XLON

663

126.00

12:50:22

00364553124TRLO1

XLON

1256

126.60

13:12:06

00364553933TRLO1

XLON

608

126.00

13:12:27

00364553938TRLO1

XLON

476

125.80

13:12:32

00364553940TRLO1

XLON

623

125.80

13:17:45

00364554123TRLO1

XLON

106

125.60

13:29:43

00364554497TRLO1

XLON

535

125.60

13:34:56

00364554684TRLO1

XLON

106

125.60

13:34:56

00364554685TRLO1

XLON

640

125.60

13:34:56

00364554686TRLO1

XLON

1281

125.80

13:34:56

00364554687TRLO1

XLON

49

125.60

13:43:40

00364554899TRLO1

XLON

1182

125.60

13:43:40

00364554900TRLO1

XLON

4605

126.00

13:48:01

00364555111TRLO1

XLON

626

126.00

13:48:35

00364555127TRLO1

XLON

633

126.00

13:49:00

00364555137TRLO1

XLON

626

126.00

13:59:31

00364555434TRLO1

XLON

634

126.00

13:59:50

00364555438TRLO1

XLON

654

126.00

14:00:10

00364555471TRLO1

XLON

626

125.60

14:00:10

00364555472TRLO1

XLON

626

125.60

14:00:10

00364555473TRLO1

XLON

625

125.60

14:00:10

00364555474TRLO1

XLON

625

125.60

14:00:10

00364555475TRLO1

XLON

626

125.60

14:00:10

00364555476TRLO1

XLON

626

125.60

14:00:12

00364555477TRLO1

XLON

618

125.40

14:17:29

00364556344TRLO1

XLON

659

125.20

14:17:30

00364556346TRLO1

XLON

618

125.00

14:36:05

00364557591TRLO1

XLON

615

124.60

14:36:27

00364557645TRLO1

XLON

470

125.60

14:50:22

00364558391TRLO1

XLON

80

125.60

14:50:22

00364558392TRLO1

XLON

655

125.20

15:29:09

00364560498TRLO1

XLON

649

125.00

15:29:10

00364560500TRLO1

XLON

2

125.20

15:29:54

00364560565TRLO1

XLON

628

124.80

15:32:51

00364560692TRLO1

XLON

81

124.80

15:32:51

00364560693TRLO1

XLON

656

124.80

15:32:51

00364560694TRLO1

XLON

419

124.80

15:43:23

00364561235TRLO1

XLON

243

124.80

15:43:23

00364561236TRLO1

XLON

6160

125.00

15:43:23

00364561237TRLO1

XLON

859

125.00

15:43:23

00364561238TRLO1

XLON

486

124.80

15:43:23

00364561239TRLO1

XLON

150

124.80

15:43:23

00364561240TRLO1

XLON

486

124.80

15:43:23

00364561241TRLO1

XLON

161

124.80

15:44:15

00364561279TRLO1

XLON

500

124.60

15:57:17

00364562059TRLO1

XLON

141

124.60

15:57:17

00364562060TRLO1

XLON

641

124.60

15:57:17

00364562061TRLO1

XLON

573

124.80

15:58:12

00364562118TRLO1

XLON

126

124.80

15:58:12

00364562119TRLO1

XLON

161

124.80

16:03:05

00364562367TRLO1

XLON

630

124.60

16:08:25

00364562785TRLO1

XLON

629

124.60

16:08:25

00364562786TRLO1

XLON

780

124.60

16:08:31

00364562822TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 410555
EQS News ID: 2241350

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

