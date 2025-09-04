Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’369 1.4%  SPI 17’110 1.3%  Dow 45’338 0.2%  DAX 23’775 0.8%  Euro 0.9383 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’341 0.3%  Gold 3’541 -0.5%  Bitcoin 88’975 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8056 0.2%  Öl 66.7 -1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Alphabet-Aktie in Rot: Französische Datenschützer bestrafen Google
C3.ai-Aktie deutlich leichter: Konzern kämpft mit sinkendem Umsatz und Verlusten
HPE-Aktie legt dennoch zu: Zahlen treffen Erwartungen nicht ganz
August 2025: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Netflix-Aktie angepasst
Nemetschek-Aktie stärker: Konzern kauft US-Unternehmen Firmus AI
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Alpha FX Group Aktie 36210292 / GB00BF1TM596

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

04.09.2025 16:03:05

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Alpha Group International plc

Alpha FX Group
41.75 GBP 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( )
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Alpha Group International plc

04-Sep-2025 / 15:03 GMT/BST

FORM 8.3

 

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

 

1. KEY INFORMATION

 

(a) Full name of discloser:

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

 The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.  For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

 

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Alpha Group International plc

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

 

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

 For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

03 September 2025

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

 If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”

N/A

 

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

 

  1. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

 

Class of relevant security:

 

0.2p ordinary

 

 

Interests

Short positions

 

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

509,474

1.20%

 

 

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

 

 

 

 

 

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

 

 

 

 

 

 TOTAL:

509,474

1.20%

 

 

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

 

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

 

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

 

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

 

 

 

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a) Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

 

Number of securities

Price per unit

0.2p ordinary

Sale

1,804

41.75 GBP

 

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii) Exercise

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

 

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4. OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.  If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

 

none

 

 

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

 

none

 

 

(c) Attachments

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

No

 

 

Date of disclosure:

04 September 2025
Contact name:

Shawn Acker
Telephone number*:

001-610-669-6713

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

 

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Category Code: RET - Alpha Group International plc
TIDM:
LEI Code: 5493002789CX3L0CJP65
Sequence No.: 400862
EQS News ID: 2193286

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Nachrichten zu Alpha FX Group PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alpha FX Group PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI Aktien – Gewinner der Digitalisierung – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Folge sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer live aus New York über den aktuellen Stand der KI-Aktien. Sind die Kurse von Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Alphabet und Apple noch gerechtfertigt – oder stehen wir kurz vor einer Spekulationsblase?

📈 Tim analysiert die Zahlen, Investitionen und Bewertungen der grossen Tech-Konzerne und zeigt, wie viel Kapital derzeit in KI-Infrastruktur fliesst. Zudem diskutieren wir, welche Randbereiche vom KI-Boom profitieren könnten – etwa Rechenzentren, Stromversorger oder Hardwarehersteller.

Themen im Video:
🔹Die „Magnificent 7“ im Check: Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, Apple
🔹Investitionen in KI: 71 Mrd. bei Meta, 120 Mrd. bei Microsoft
🔹Nvidia: Marktführer, aber extrem teuer
🔹Apple: Aufholjagd oder zu spät dran?
🔹Gefahr einer KI-Blase?
🔹Welche Alternativen bieten sich für Langfristinvestoren?
🔹Rechenzentren, Energieanbieter & Zulieferer im Fokus
🔹Wie Tim mit Rücksetzern und Seitwärtsphasen umgeht
🔹Erste Anzeichen für eine neue Superintelligenz?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI Aktien – Gewinner der Digitalisierung – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

13:33 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) on AXA SA, Commerzbank AG, UniCredit SpA
10:57 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: IAA 2025 - Power für die Autobranche / MasterCard, PayPal, Visa - FinTech-Trio auf Wachstumskurs
10:45 Roche und Novartis schieben SMI wieder an
09:12 Marktüberblick: adidas hui – Puma pfui
08:25 Goldminen: Wenn Disziplin das Metall schlägt
03.09.25 Logo WHS Optionen – die Champions League des Investierens - Kostenloses Webinar heute um 18:00 Uhr
02.09.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sandoz, UBS, Zurich Insurance
21.08.25 KI Aktien – Gewinner der Digitalisierung – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’875.22 19.48 BWDSCU
Short 13’149.44 13.60 B7ZS2U
Short 13’628.65 8.87 BTASKU
SMI-Kurs: 12’368.18 04.09.2025 15:51:46
Long 11’861.76 19.64 SOKBDU
Long 11’587.61 13.75 BAES3U
Long 11’109.03 9.00 BNJS4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gewinnmitnahmen belasten Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT und RENK - Rheinmetall baut Munitionsvernichtungswerk in Schwaben
BYD-Aktie im Abwärtssog: Gerüchte um gesenktes Absatzziel belasten den Kurs
Tech-Giganten dominieren auch im Q2-Depot: So investiert die Schweizerische Nationalbank in den USA
Ethereum klettert auf Allzeithoch: Ex-Wall-Street-Banker sieht Kurs auf 80'000 US-Dollar steigen
Infineon-Aktie im Abwärtstrend: Gründe für den Druck auf den Chiphersteller
2. Quartal 2025: Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Rüstungsaktien im Fokus: Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT uneins - Experten bullish auf Rheinmetall
Swiss Life-Aktie verliert: Im ersten Halbjahr etwas weniger Gewinn verbucht
SMI sehr stark -- DAX höher -- US-Börsen ohne grosse Ausschläge -- China-Börsen letztlich abgeschlagen - Nikkei mit Kurssprung
Strategy (ex MicroStrategy) Aktie News: Strategy (ex MicroStrategy) am Mittwochabend mit Verlusten

Top-Rankings

Tech-Giganten dominieren auch im Q2-Depot: So investiert die Schweizerische Nationalbank in den USA
Die Schweizerische Nationalbank (SNB) hat ihre aktuellen US-Beteiligungen bekannt gegeben. Ein B ...
Bildquelle: Schweizerische Nationalbank
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft und Apple teilweise losgeschlagen: Diese US-Aktien hielt die UBS im zweiten Quartal 2025
Im Rahmen der jüngsten 13F-Einreichung hat die Schweizer Grossbank UBS kürzlich ihre Beteiligung ...
Bildquelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Diese Aktien befanden sich im zweiten Quartal m Depot der Commerzbank
Im zweiten Quartal 2025 kam es im Commerzbank-Portfolio zu Änderungen. Das waren die zehn grösst ...
Bildquelle: Frank Gaertner / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}