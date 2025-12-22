Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
22.12.2025 07:00:03

EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG sells logistics property in Grossmehring

VIB Vermoegen
9.48 CHF 0.62%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Disposal
VIB Vermögen AG sells logistics property in Grossmehring

22.12.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VIB Vermögen AG sells logistics property in Grossmehring

Neuburg/Danube, 22 December 2025. VIB Vermögen AG (‘VIB’), a company specialising in the development, acquisition and management of commercial real estate, announces the notarisation of the sale of a logistics property in Grossmehring as an asset deal. The property is the logistics site at Junkers-Ring 7 in Grossmehring, close to the A9 motorway in the immediate catchment area of Ingolstadt. The site is being sold to a European investor. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

The logistics property in Grossmehring was completed in 2021 and has since been part of VIB-Vermögen AG's own portfolio. The site covers an area of 12,470 square metres, with a lettable area of 7,068 square metres. It is a single-tenant property.

 

About VIB Vermögen AG:

VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specialising in the development, acquisition and management of modern and sustainably profitable commercial properties, which has been operating successfully on the market for more than 30 years. The focus is on properties in the logistics & light industrial and office asset classes. Since 2005, VIB shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges.

In addition to direct acquisitions, VIB's broad-based business model also covers the entire spectrum of in-house developments and redensification projects as part of a 360-degree approach: On the one hand, VIB Vermögen AG acquires already let properties, and on the other hand, it develops new properties from scratch in order to add them to its own portfolio on a permanent basis and generate rental income from them. At the same time, sales are part of the overall strategy. In addition, VIB offers comprehensive services and solutions in the field of property management for institutional investors and holds stakes in companies with real estate assets.

 

Contact:

Investor Relations:

VIB Vermögen AG

Tilly-Park 1

86633 Neuburg/Donau, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0)8431 9077-949

Fax: +49 (0)8431 9077-1949

ir@vib-ag.de

 


22.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: VIB Vermögen AG
Tilly-Park 1
86633 Neuburg/Donau
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 949
Fax: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 1949
E-mail: ir@vib-ag.de
Internet: www.vib-ag.de
ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0
WKN: A2YPDD
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2249376

 
End of News EQS News Service

2249376  22.12.2025 CET/CEST