EQS-News: Quantumzyme Corp. Announces USPTO Publication of Breakthrough Ibuprofen Patent

SAN DIEGO, CA - September 24, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Quantumzyme Corp. (OTC: QTZM), a biotechnology company leveraging computational enzyme engineering, is proud to announce the official publication of its patent titled “Modified Polypeptides for Enzymatic Synthesis of Ibuprofen” by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) under publication number US20250146029A1.

This milestone represents a major step forward in Quantumzyme’s mission to transform pharmaceutical manufacturing through green chemistry. The newly published patent details a novel enzymatic process for synthesizing ibuprofen using a modified polypeptide, offering a cleaner, more efficient, and environmentally sustainable alternative to traditional chemical synthesis.

The innovative process reduces reliance on harsh chemical reagents, minimizes the number of reaction steps, and improves yield - positioning Quantumzyme’s technology as a future-ready solution for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) production.

Naveen Kulkarni, CEO of Quantumzyme Corp., stated that, "The publication of this patent is a major validation of our scientific approach and commitment to sustainable innovation. It opens new doors for licensing, partnerships, and industry-wide adoption of enzyme-driven manufacturing."

Quantumzyme’s enzymatic process integrates quantum mechanics, molecular modeling, and AI-driven simulations to design high-performance biocatalysts. This ibuprofen patent adds to the company’s growing intellectual property portfolio and strengthens its leadership in enzyme-based solutions for pharmaceuticals, fragrances, food, and specialty chemicals.

For the most current information and updates, please visit our website at www.quantumzymecorp.com and the Company’s profile at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/QTZM.

About Quantumzyme Corp.

Quantumzyme Corp. is a pioneering biotransformation company revolutionizing chemical processes through sustainable, enzyme-based solutions. Specializing in green chemistry, it harnesses quantum mechanics, molecular modeling, AI-driven simulations, and computational enzyme engineering to design high-performance biocatalysts that enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and minimize environmental impact. By integrating computational modeling with wet-lab validation, Quantumzyme delivers scalable, cost-effective biocatalysis solutions that improve industrial sustainability. Offering end-to-end enzyme development services - from discovery and engineering to process optimization and scale-up - Quantumzyme empowers its partners to adopt greener, more efficient production methods. Committed to sustainability and innovation, the company envisions a future where biotechnology drives global solutions for climate change, pollution, and resource efficiency, making eco-friendly biocatalysis the industry standard.

