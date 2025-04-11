Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
11.04.2025 14:43:11

EQS-News: Quantumzyme: Advancing Enzymatic Innovation for a Sustainable Industrial Future

Quantumzyme
1.66 USD 8.50%
EQS-News: Quantumzyme Corp / Key word(s): Manufacturing
Quantumzyme: Advancing Enzymatic Innovation for a Sustainable Industrial Future

11.04.2025 / 14:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAN DIEGO, CA - April 11, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Quantumzyme Corporation (OTC: QTZM), a biotechnology company leveraging computational enzyme engineering, is exploring innovative solutions in next-generation biocatalysis. By integrating AI-driven enzyme design into industrial workflows, Quantumzyme aims to enable more sustainable and efficient alternatives to traditional chemical processes across a range of sectors.

The Company’s enzyme optimization platform utilizes advanced computational biology and artificial intelligence to potentially unlock new value in industries such as: 

  • Pharmaceuticals – Designing enzyme-based catalysts with the goal of improving efficiency and sustainability in drug manufacturing, including high-demand active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) such as ibuprofen.
  • Specialty Chemicals – Exploring greener, more efficient pathways for synthesizing fine and specialty chemicals with reduced environmental impact.
  • Agrochemicals – Investigating biocatalytic processes that could offer lower-toxicity alternatives for pesticide and fertilizer production.
  • Biofuels & Renewable Energy – Engineering enzymes that may enhance the efficiency and scalability of renewable fuel production.
  • Food & Beverage – Developing enzymatic solutions to support improved food processing and fermentation practices.
  •  Quantumzyme’s research and development efforts are centered around addressing key industrial challenges through:
  • AI-Driven Enzyme Design – Using proprietary computational tools to engineer enzymes with potentially superior stability, selectivity, and performance.
  • Green Chemistry Initiatives – Aiming to reduce dependency on hazardous chemicals by exploring enzyme-based substitutes for conventional catalysts.
  • Process Optimization – Working to enhance reaction efficiency and minimize waste across bioprocesses.
  • Reshoring Pharmaceutical Manufacturing – Supporting efforts to bring pharmaceutical production back to the U.S. through potentially cleaner, more sustainable manufacturing platforms.

“Our vision at Quantumzyme is to help reshape the future of industrial chemistry through the power of enzymatic catalysis,” stated Naveen Kulkarni, CEO of Quantumzyme. “By combining AI and computational biology, we are working to accelerate the adoption of more sustainable and cost-effective bioprocessing technologies.”

As industries increasingly prioritize environmentally conscious solutions, Quantumzyme seeks to play a leadership role in the transition toward cleaner and more sustainable manufacturing systems. Through continued R&D and potential strategic collaborations, the Company is positioning itself to contribute to a more efficient and responsible industrial future.

For the most current information and updates, please visit our website at www.quantumzymecorp.com.

About Quantumzyme Corp.

Quantumzyme Corp. is a pioneering biotransformation company revolutionizing chemical processes through sustainable, enzyme-based solutions. Specializing in green chemistry, it harnesses quantum mechanics, molecular modeling, AI-driven simulations, and computational enzyme engineering to design high-performance biocatalysts that enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and minimize environmental impact. By integrating computational modeling with wet-lab validation, Quantumzyme delivers scalable, cost-effective biocatalysis solutions that improve industrial sustainability. Offering end-to-end enzyme development services—from discovery and engineering to process optimization and scale-up—Quantumzyme empowers its partners to adopt greener, more efficient production methods. Committed to sustainability and innovation, the company envisions a future where biotechnology drives global solutions for climate change, pollution, and resource efficiency, making eco-friendly biocatalysis the industry standard.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this press release is provided by Quantumzyme Corp. (“Quantumzyme”) for general informational purposes only. This release may include forward-looking statements that reflect Quantumzyme’s current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions about future events, business performance, market conditions, or technological developments. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice.

Quantumzyme makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments, or changes in expectations, except as required by applicable law. Past performance should not be taken as an indicator of future results, and readers should not place undue reliance on any projections or expectations presented in this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor does it provide financial, investment, or legal advice. Any references to market trends, scientific advancements, or industry insights are provided for contextual purposes only and should not be interpreted as endorsements, guarantees, or definitive predictions of future developments. Readers and investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and seek independent professional advice before making any investment or business decisions related to Quantumzyme or its affiliates.

Media Contact:

Naveen Kulkarni
Chief Executive Officer
Quantumzyme Corp.
15656 Bernardo Center Drive, Suite 801
San Diego, CA 92127
Phone: +1 (858) 203-0312
Email: info@quantumzymecorp.com
Website: www.quantumzymecorp.com

 

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Quantumzyme Corp

11.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Quantumzyme Corp
United States
ISIN: US75955E2054
EQS News ID: 2116488

 
End of News EQS News Service

2116488  11.04.2025 CET/CEST

