EQS-News: Quantumzyme: Advancing Enzymatic Innovation for a Sustainable Industrial Future

SAN DIEGO, CA - April 11, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Quantumzyme Corporation (OTC: QTZM), a biotechnology company leveraging computational enzyme engineering, is exploring innovative solutions in next-generation biocatalysis. By integrating AI-driven enzyme design into industrial workflows, Quantumzyme aims to enable more sustainable and efficient alternatives to traditional chemical processes across a range of sectors.

The Company’s enzyme optimization platform utilizes advanced computational biology and artificial intelligence to potentially unlock new value in industries such as:

Pharmaceuticals – Designing enzyme-based catalysts with the goal of improving efficiency and sustainability in drug manufacturing, including high-demand active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) such as ibuprofen.

Specialty Chemicals – Exploring greener, more efficient pathways for synthesizing fine and specialty chemicals with reduced environmental impact.

Agrochemicals – Investigating biocatalytic processes that could offer lower-toxicity alternatives for pesticide and fertilizer production.

Biofuels & Renewable Energy – Engineering enzymes that may enhance the efficiency and scalability of renewable fuel production.

Food & Beverage – Developing enzymatic solutions to support improved food processing and fermentation practices.

Quantumzyme’s research and development efforts are centered around addressing key industrial challenges through:

AI-Driven Enzyme Design – Using proprietary computational tools to engineer enzymes with potentially superior stability, selectivity, and performance.

Green Chemistry Initiatives – Aiming to reduce dependency on hazardous chemicals by exploring enzyme-based substitutes for conventional catalysts.

Process Optimization – Working to enhance reaction efficiency and minimize waste across bioprocesses.

Reshoring Pharmaceutical Manufacturing – Supporting efforts to bring pharmaceutical production back to the U.S. through potentially cleaner, more sustainable manufacturing platforms.

“Our vision at Quantumzyme is to help reshape the future of industrial chemistry through the power of enzymatic catalysis,” stated Naveen Kulkarni, CEO of Quantumzyme. “By combining AI and computational biology, we are working to accelerate the adoption of more sustainable and cost-effective bioprocessing technologies.”

As industries increasingly prioritize environmentally conscious solutions, Quantumzyme seeks to play a leadership role in the transition toward cleaner and more sustainable manufacturing systems. Through continued R&D and potential strategic collaborations, the Company is positioning itself to contribute to a more efficient and responsible industrial future.

For the most current information and updates, please visit our website at www.quantumzymecorp.com.

About Quantumzyme Corp.

Quantumzyme Corp. is a pioneering biotransformation company revolutionizing chemical processes through sustainable, enzyme-based solutions. Specializing in green chemistry, it harnesses quantum mechanics, molecular modeling, AI-driven simulations, and computational enzyme engineering to design high-performance biocatalysts that enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and minimize environmental impact. By integrating computational modeling with wet-lab validation, Quantumzyme delivers scalable, cost-effective biocatalysis solutions that improve industrial sustainability. Offering end-to-end enzyme development services—from discovery and engineering to process optimization and scale-up—Quantumzyme empowers its partners to adopt greener, more efficient production methods. Committed to sustainability and innovation, the company envisions a future where biotechnology drives global solutions for climate change, pollution, and resource efficiency, making eco-friendly biocatalysis the industry standard.

Media Contact:

Naveen Kulkarni

Chief Executive Officer

Quantumzyme Corp.

15656 Bernardo Center Drive, Suite 801

San Diego, CA 92127

Phone: +1 (858) 203-0312

Email: info@quantumzymecorp.com

Website: www.quantumzymecorp.com

