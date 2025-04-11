|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
11.04.2025 14:43:11
EQS-News: Quantumzyme: Advancing Enzymatic Innovation for a Sustainable Industrial Future
|
EQS-News: Quantumzyme Corp
/ Key word(s): Manufacturing
SAN DIEGO, CA - April 11, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Quantumzyme Corporation (OTC: QTZM), a biotechnology company leveraging computational enzyme engineering, is exploring innovative solutions in next-generation biocatalysis. By integrating AI-driven enzyme design into industrial workflows, Quantumzyme aims to enable more sustainable and efficient alternatives to traditional chemical processes across a range of sectors.
The Company’s enzyme optimization platform utilizes advanced computational biology and artificial intelligence to potentially unlock new value in industries such as:
“Our vision at Quantumzyme is to help reshape the future of industrial chemistry through the power of enzymatic catalysis,” stated Naveen Kulkarni, CEO of Quantumzyme. “By combining AI and computational biology, we are working to accelerate the adoption of more sustainable and cost-effective bioprocessing technologies.”
As industries increasingly prioritize environmentally conscious solutions, Quantumzyme seeks to play a leadership role in the transition toward cleaner and more sustainable manufacturing systems. Through continued R&D and potential strategic collaborations, the Company is positioning itself to contribute to a more efficient and responsible industrial future.
For the most current information and updates, please visit our website at www.quantumzymecorp.com.
About Quantumzyme Corp.
Quantumzyme Corp. is a pioneering biotransformation company revolutionizing chemical processes through sustainable, enzyme-based solutions. Specializing in green chemistry, it harnesses quantum mechanics, molecular modeling, AI-driven simulations, and computational enzyme engineering to design high-performance biocatalysts that enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and minimize environmental impact. By integrating computational modeling with wet-lab validation, Quantumzyme delivers scalable, cost-effective biocatalysis solutions that improve industrial sustainability. Offering end-to-end enzyme development services—from discovery and engineering to process optimization and scale-up—Quantumzyme empowers its partners to adopt greener, more efficient production methods. Committed to sustainability and innovation, the company envisions a future where biotechnology drives global solutions for climate change, pollution, and resource efficiency, making eco-friendly biocatalysis the industry standard.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this press release is provided by Quantumzyme Corp. (“Quantumzyme”) for general informational purposes only. This release may include forward-looking statements that reflect Quantumzyme’s current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions about future events, business performance, market conditions, or technological developments. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice.
Quantumzyme makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments, or changes in expectations, except as required by applicable law. Past performance should not be taken as an indicator of future results, and readers should not place undue reliance on any projections or expectations presented in this release.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor does it provide financial, investment, or legal advice. Any references to market trends, scientific advancements, or industry insights are provided for contextual purposes only and should not be interpreted as endorsements, guarantees, or definitive predictions of future developments. Readers and investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and seek independent professional advice before making any investment or business decisions related to Quantumzyme or its affiliates.
Media Contact:
Naveen Kulkarni
View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: Quantumzyme Corp
11.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Quantumzyme Corp
|United States
|ISIN:
|US75955E2054
|EQS News ID:
|2116488
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2116488 11.04.2025 CET/CEST
