13.08.2025 12:40:03

EQS-News: Pilot North: Enlargement following Assay Results

Golden Metal Resources
0.55 GBP 1.36%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Guardian Metal Resources plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Pilot North: Enlargement following Assay Results

13.08.2025 / 12:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

13 August 2025

Guardian Metal Resources plc

('Guardian Metal' or the 'Company')

Pilot North: Enlargement following Assay Results

Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET, OTCQB:GMTLF), a strategic development and mineral exploration company focused on tungsten in Nevada, USA, is pleased to provide an update for the Pilot North Tungsten Project ("Pilot North" or the "Project"), located in the Walker Lane Mineral Belt, approximately 15km northwest of the Company's Pilot Mountain Project in Nevada.

Following the acquisition by direct claim staking of Pilot North, announced on 7 July 2025, an additional 42 Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") Lode Claims have now been staked, significantly expanding the overall footprint of the Project and bringing the total number of BLM mining claims to 101, covering an area of ~2,086 acres.1

The claim staking was in response to highly encouraging rock sample assay results from a 22 sample reconnaissance programme. Subsequently, the Company has recently completed a further detailed follow-on rock sampling and geological mapping programme, with the ALS Laboratory assay results pending.

The Project was generated by the Company's ongoing regional exploration programme and now encompasses four World War II era tungsten mines.1

Guardian Metal is focussed on leading the re-establishment of US domestic tungsten production, from both Tempiute and from   Pilot Mountain, which is believed to be the largest undeveloped tungsten deposit in the United States. The Company's projects demonstrate Nevada's exceptional mineral potential and the important role the state can play in the national race to secure a stable, affordable supply of critical resources for the United States of America.

TECHNICAL SUMMARY

§ Reconnaissance rock samples have returned high-grade copper, zinc, silver, tungsten and bismuth results.

 

§ Assay results of up to; 5.71%, 5.09%, 3.41%, 3.34%, 2.02% and 1.23% copper (Cu); 619g/t and 344g/t silver (Ag); 3.45% Zn; 940 ppm tungsten (W) equivalent to 1,185ppm tungsten trioxide (WO3); 2,840ppm bismuth (Bi); and 3,220ppm antimony (Sb).*

 

§ The reconnaissance sampling results have greatly exceeded original expectations. The rock samples were collected during the staking of the original mining claims in order to provide an indication of the type of mineralisation and alteration present across the newly acquired claims.

 

§ Based on the reconnaissance results, a further 42 BLM Lode Mining Claims were directly staked across the Pilot North tungsten-copper (W-Cu) Project area.

 

§ A detailed geological mapping and sampling programme has now been completed with further assay results expected and highly anticipated. Many of the samples displayed visual signs of mineralisation.

 

§ Following the receipt of the awaited results, final Project maps along with the location of all samples will be presented to the market.

* Tungsten trioxide (WO3)  ppm calculated based on W ppm multiplied by 1.2611. W ppm results are from ALS Laboratories' analytical method ME-MS61, which at Pilot Mountain typically delivers materially lower results for calculated WO3  ppm compared to ALS' tungsten trioxide analytical method ME-XRF15c.  ME-XRF15c will now be run for all samples returning over 750ppm W by ME-MS61. Overlimit silver, copper and zinc results are by ALS' method Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62 and Zn-OG62 respectively.

Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal, commented: 

"Early results from Pilot North have surpassed our expectations, confirming significant tungsten grades alongside copper, silver, zinc and other critical metals. With the 100% owned, royalty-free footprint now expanded to more than 2,000 acres and encompassing multiple historical tungsten mines, we believe we have added another key building block to our nearby Pilot Mountain tungsten project, advancing our goal of delivering a secure, Mined-in-America source of tungsten to the U.S. industrial base."

BACKGROUND

The Company's broader regional exploration programme continues to generate tungsten-copper skarn targets for further exploration. After reconnaissance results were received from Pilot North, the Company immediately acted to stake a further 42 BLM Lode Mining Claims to augment the original Pilot North Project staking, which included 59 claims. Pilot North is located approximately 15 km northwest of the Company's co-flagship Pilot Mountain project and shares the same road access.

The Company's expert geological consultant, Dr Lawrence Carter, was on site over the last few weeks undertaking detailed geological mapping and sampling across the Project, and developing strategies to advance exploration as a satellite to the flagship Pilot Mountain project. The Company will further report the findings of this detailed geological field work, as well as assay results, once available.

 

MEDIA
fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=ad25df5dcfc23d469303e1cbf62e95f5

Figure 1: Photo from Pilot North (truck for scale). Red/brown areas represent areas with strong skarn-type mineralisation and alteration.

 

PROPERTY OWNERSHIP

Guardian Metal holds a 100%, royalty-free interest in the North Pilot Project through its wholly-owned Nevada operating company, Golden Metal Resources LLC.

 

COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT

The technical information contained in this disclosure has been read and approved by Mr Nick O'Reilly (MSc, DIC, MIMMM QMR, MAusIMM, FGS), who is a qualified geologist and acts as the Competent Person under the AIM Rules - Note for Mining and Oil & Gas Companies. Mr O'Reilly is a Principal consultant working for Mining Analyst Consulting Ltd which has been retained by Guardian Metal Resources plc to provide technical support.

 

References

 

1                      https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/GMET/pilot-north-tungsten-project-acquired-via staking/17121172

2                      Ross, D.C., 1961. Geology and Mineral Deposits of Mineral County, Nevada. NBMG Bull 58.

 

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). The Directors of the Company take responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events. 

Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

For further information visit www.Guardianmetalresources.com or contact the following:

Guardian Metal Resources plc
Oliver Friesen (CEO)		 Tel: +44 (0) 20 7583 8304
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Nominated Adviser
Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll		 Tel: +44 20 7213 0880
Shard Capital Partners LLP
Lead Broker
Damon Heath/Erik Woolgar		 Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9000

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


13.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

2183452  13.08.2025 CET/CEST

