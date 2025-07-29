EQS-News: PickleJar Strengthens Executive Team With Key Appointments to Accelerate Growth and Operational Scale

EQS-News: PickleJar Entertainment Group, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

HOUSTON, TX - July 29, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - PickleJar Entertainment Group, (OTCMKTS: PKLE), a leading Texas-based music and entertainment software company, today announced the appointment of two accomplished industry veterans to its executive leadership team. The strategic hires reinforce PickleJar’s commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and scalable growth across its expanding platform portfolio.

Frank Ruppen, a current advisory board member, has been appointed Chief Growth Officer. In this role, Ruppen will lead revenue generation, market expansion, and strategic partnerships. Leveraging his deep experience in entertainment, media analytics, and platform monetization, he will focus on accelerating PickleJar’s growth through innovative brand partnerships, enhanced data services, and platform development initiatives.

Joining the company as Executive Vice President of Venue Managed Services, Chad Thilborger will oversee the expansion and performance optimization of PickleJar’s service delivery infrastructure. He will lead efforts to scale the company’s Venue Partner ecosystem, ensuring consistent and high-impact deployment of services across PickleJar Live, PickCaster, and PickPay platforms on a national level.

“These strategic additions to our leadership team reflect a pivotal moment in our company’s trajectory,” said Jeff James, CEO of PickleJar. “Frank and Chad bring unmatched expertise and passion for the entertainment and technology sectors. Their leadership will help us strengthen our market position, expand our service footprint, and create greater value for our artists, partners, and shareholders.”

The appointments come as PickleJar prepares for nationwide scaling of its PickleJar Live ticketing platform, PickPay point-of-sale system, and syndicated media content initiatives, signaling the company’s readiness to lead in the next phase of live entertainment and data services innovation.

ABOUT PICKLEJAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC. (OTCMKTS: PKLE)

PickleJar unlocks the potential of shared entertainment experiences through an integrated suite of software and services designed to inspire human creativity and enrich lives. Developed for an era of social commerce, we continuously work to advance tools to unify the touchpoints of Fan engagement with emerging Artists, mid-sized venues, and global brands. By embedding secure payment technology, data intelligence and content distribution, PickleJar’s innovative Artist promotion programs, Venue Managed Services and wide range of mobile apps create a 360° view of how Fans and Patrons connect with the music and moments that matter most.

For more information, please visit www.picklejar.com.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company’s need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company’s products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as “may,” “will,” “can” “anticipate,” “assume,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “seek,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “point to,” “project,” “predict,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “potential,” and other similar words and expressions of the future. PickleJar expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs, and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of PickleJar with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, PickleJar actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, or planned. Considering these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. PickleJar undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of added information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting PickleJar (PKLE), please refer to PickleJar recent OTC Markets: Trading and Securities filings, which are available at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PKLE/overview.

CONTACT:

Anna Benson

8327524489

anna@picklejar.com

