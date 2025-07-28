Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
28.07.2025 20:40:31

EQS-News: PickleJar Entertainment Group Schedules Company Update Meeting

0.01 USD -27.84%
EQS-News: PickleJar Entertainment Group, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial
PickleJar Entertainment Group Schedules Company Update Meeting

28.07.2025 / 20:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HOUSTON, TX - July 28, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - PickleJar Entertainment Group, (OTCMKTS: PKLE), a leading Texas-based music and entertainment software company, today announced that it will host a Company Update Meeting on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 2:00 PM CST. Starting today, attendees may register and also be able to submit questions to the management by visiting investor.picklejar.com/QuestionSubmission.

This live event will provide shareholders, partners, and media with updates on PickleJar’s recent executive leadership appointments, current areas of strategic focus, and the company’s forward-looking outlook for the remainder of 2025.

Discussion topics will include:

  • Introduction of new executive leaders and their roles in scaling platform growth
  • Strategic areas of focus and priorities for achieving its goals
  • Operational priorities across PickleJar Live, PickPay, and PickCaster
  • Strategic initiatives and partnerships driving expansion
  • Investor and stakeholder alignment heading into Q3 and Q4 2025

“This update meeting is an opportunity to reinforce our commitment to transparency, share key developments with our stakeholders, and preview the exciting path ahead,” said Jeff James, CEO of PickleJar. “With the recent technology deployments and new partnerships, PickleJar is well-positioned for accelerated growth and platform expansion.”

Meeting Details:
Date: Thursday, July 31, 2025
Time: 2:00 PM CST
Location: Zoom Conference Call (Details are also available in the PickleJar Investor Portal)
Register Link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/2KX33k_GQNy2zcdBKDEjwQ#/registration

All current shareholders are encouraged to attend. A replay of the event and an updated shareholder presentation will be made available following the meeting at www.picklejar.com/investors.

ABOUT PICKLEJAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC. (OTCMKTS: PKLE)

PickleJar unlocks the potential of shared entertainment experiences through an integrated suite of software and services designed to inspire human creativity and enrich lives. Developed for an era of social commerce, we continuously work to advance tools to unify the touchpoints of Fan engagement with emerging Artists, mid-sized venues, and global brands. By embedding secure payment technology, data intelligence and content distribution, PickleJar’s innovative Artist promotion programs, Venue Managed Services and wide range of mobile apps create a 360° view of how Fans and Patrons connect with the music and moments that matter most.

For more information, please visit www.picklejar.com.

Follow PickleJar on our social channels: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company’s need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company’s products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as “may,” “will,” “can” “anticipate,” “assume,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “seek,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “point to,” “project,” “predict,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “potential,” and other similar words and expressions of the future. PickleJar expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs, and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of PickleJar with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, PickleJar actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, or planned. Considering these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. PickleJar undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of added information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting PickleJar (PKLE), please refer to PickleJar recent OTC Markets: Trading and Securities filings, which are available at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PKLE/overview.

Media Contact:
anna@picklejar.com
Investor Relations:
investors@picklejar.com 

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: PickleJar Entertainment Group, Inc.

28.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PickleJar Entertainment Group, Inc.
United States
ISIN: US85179A1034
EQS News ID: 2175662

 
End of News EQS News Service

2175662  28.07.2025 CET/CEST

