Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’161 -0.4%  SPI 16’901 -0.4%  Dow 45’261 -0.1%  DAX 24’180 -0.4%  Euro 0.9362 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’388 -1.0%  Gold 3’386 0.6%  Bitcoin 88’120 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8034 -0.3%  Öl 67.4 -2.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Bitcoin-Prognose: Bernstein sieht Kursziel von 200'000 US-Dollar trotz Rücksetzer
FDA-Entscheidung belastet Valneva: Aktie verliert erneut
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Tesla setzt auf Unreal Engine - Fahrervisualisierung vor grossem Update
Kryptokurse am Dienstagnachmittag
BayWa-Aktie in Rot: Staatsanwaltschaft ermittelt wegen Verdachts auf geschönte Bilanz
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

26.08.2025 17:13:41

EQS-News: NRx Pharmaceuticals' Approach To Treating Depression And Suicide Ideation Brings Modern Solution To Centuries-Old Problem

NRX Pharmaceuticals
1.12 EUR -5.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Science
NRx Pharmaceuticals' Approach To Treating Depression And Suicide Ideation Brings Modern Solution To Centuries-Old Problem

26.08.2025 / 17:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Meg Flippin Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - August 26, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Dr. Jonathan Javitt, CEO of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP), was recently a guest on Benzinga’s All-Access. 

68adab2eda846f1ee0626d87_1

NRx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The company’s lead program, NRX-101, is an oral, fixed-dose combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone, which targets the brain’s NMDA receptor. 

Depression and suicide are centuries-old problems in need of modern-day treatments, and that’s what NRx believes it has with NRX-101 and NRX-100. Both drugs target the loss of neuroplasticity in the brain, which research has shown leads to depression and suicide ideation. 

“Suicidality is the loss of plasticity in the brain,” Javitt told Benzinga during the interview, noting that a loss of plasticity causes frequent depressive states and is associated with PTSD and suicide depression. “All of these drugs we are so excited about, whether it's Kentamine, which is NRX-100, or D-cycloserine, which is NRX-101, upregulate neuroplasticity. It causes the brain to make new connections.” 

NRX-100 just got Fast Track designation from the U.S. FDA  for the treatment of suicidal ideation in patients with depression. The drug already has that FDA designation for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. Javitt said the new designation takes its potential market from about 1 million to the 13 million U.S. adults the CDC says consider suicide each year. 

Outside of developing drugs to treat depression and suicide ideation, NRX is opening treatment clinics across the country through its HOPE Therapeutics subsidiary. 

Watch the full interview here: 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AFNU5Jr7g7A

Featured image from Shutterstock.

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here.


News Source: Benzinga

26.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Benzinga
United States
ISIN: US6294442099
EQS News ID: 2188932

 
End of News EQS News Service

2188932  26.08.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten