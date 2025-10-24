Mutares Aktie 43469302 / DE000A2NB650
24.10.2025 09:00:03
EQS-News: Mutares signs agreement to acquire M3 Group in Sweden
|
EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Mutares signs agreement to acquire M3 Group in Sweden
Munich, October 24, 2025 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to acquire M3 Schakt AB, M3 Rental AB and Schaktförmedlingen Sverige AB (“M3 Group”), a Swedish transportation, construction and machine rental service provider specializing in infrastructure projects, including subways, roads, and railways, serving large private construction companies. The transaction is an add-on acquisition for GDL Anläggning & Miljö and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to customary approvals.
For GDL Anläggning & Miljö, the acquisition of M3 Group offers lucrative synergies, a strategic geographical expansion, as well as strengthening of all business areas. With ca. 44 employees and a robust network of subcontractors, the company generated revenues of approx. EUR 35 million in FY2024. The acquisition will further strengthen Mutares’ Infrastructure & Special Industry segment and its presence in the Nordic infrastructure and construction market.
Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “This acquisition is a strategic milestone in expanding our presence in the Nordics and strengthening our Infrastructure & Special Industry segment. M3 Group’s expertise and strong market position make it a perfect fit for our portfolio, especially for GDL Anläggning & Miljö. We look forward to supporting their continued growth in an excellent market environment.”
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (http://www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.
For more information, please contact:
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Press Contact in Germany
Press Contact in France
Press Contact in UK
24.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2215754
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2215754 24.10.2025 CET/CEST
