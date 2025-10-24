Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
24.10.2025 09:00:03

EQS-News: Mutares signs agreement to acquire M3 Group in Sweden

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
24.10.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Leading provider of transport infrastructure, construction, and machine rental services
  • Strategic add-on acquisition for GDL Anläggning & Miljö to strengthen the Infrastructure & Special Industry segment and expand Nordic presence
  • Revenues of approx. EUR 35 million
  • Closing expected in Q4 2025

Munich, October 24, 2025 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to acquire M3 Schakt AB, M3 Rental AB and Schaktförmedlingen Sverige AB (“M3 Group”), a Swedish transportation, construction and machine rental service provider specializing in infrastructure projects, including subways, roads, and railways, serving large private construction companies. The transaction is an add-on acquisition for GDL Anläggning & Miljö and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to customary approvals.

For GDL Anläggning & Miljö, the acquisition of M3 Group offers lucrative synergies, a strategic geographical expansion, as well as strengthening of all business areas. With ca. 44 employees and a robust network of subcontractors, the company generated revenues of approx. EUR 35 million in FY2024. The acquisition will further strengthen Mutares’ Infrastructure & Special Industry segment and its presence in the Nordic infrastructure and construction market.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “This acquisition is a strategic milestone in expanding our presence in the Nordics and strengthening our Infrastructure & Special Industry segment. M3 Group’s expertise and strong market position make it a perfect fit for our portfolio, especially for GDL Anläggning & Miljö. We look forward to supporting their continued growth in an excellent market environment.”

 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (http://www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France
CLAI
Matthieu Meunier
Phone: +33 06 26 59 49 05
E-mail: matthieu.meunier@clai2.com

Press Contact in UK
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
E-mail: tsutton@1446.co.uk


Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2215754

 
2215754  24.10.2025 CET/CEST