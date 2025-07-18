|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
18.07.2025 18:05:04
EQS-News: Gunnar Kilian leaves the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE
|
EQS-News: TRATON SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Gunnar Kilian leaves the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE
Munich, July 18, 2025 – Gunnar Kilian declared his resignation from his position as member of the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE. Kilian was a member of Volkswagen AG’s Group Board of Management until the beginning of July 2025 and as shareholder representative a member of the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE. In addition, Kilian will be leaving the supervisory boards and boards of directors of TRATON’s subsidiaries, namely MAN Truck & Bus SE, Scania AB as well as Scania CV AB.
Contact
Ursula Querette
Thomas Paschen
TRATON SE
With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group’s product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. “Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company’s ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group’s commercial growth.
18.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TRATON SE
|Hanauer Str. 26
|80992 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 360 98 70
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@traton.com
|Internet:
|www.traton.com
|ISIN:
|DE000TRAT0N7
|WKN:
|TRAT0N
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|2171716
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2171716 18.07.2025 CET/CEST
