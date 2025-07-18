Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’983 0.2%  SPI 16’747 0.3%  Dow 44’327 -0.4%  DAX 24’290 -0.3%  Euro 0.9316 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’359 -0.3%  Gold 3’353 0.4%  Bitcoin 94’321 -1.6%  Dollar 0.8001 -0.5%  Öl 69.5 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Idorsia36346343ABB1222171Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528
Top News
Nach Partei-Gründung: Analyst warnt vor Ablenkung für Tesla-Chef - Musk reagiert scharf
KW 29: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Eine Innovation für verbesserten Investorenschutz
Analysten bullish für HENSOLDT - Was bedeutet das für Rheinmetall und RENK?
Tail Risk Absicherung: Strategien zum Schutz vor extremen Marktbewegungen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

18.07.2025 18:05:04

EQS-News: Gunnar Kilian leaves the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE

TRATON
27.53 CHF -7.18%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Gunnar Kilian leaves the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE

18.07.2025 / 18:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gunnar Kilian leaves the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE

Munich, July 18, 2025Gunnar Kilian declared his resignation from his position as member of the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE. Kilian was a member of Volkswagen AG’s Group Board of Management until the beginning of July 2025 and as shareholder representative a member of the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE. In addition, Kilian will be leaving the supervisory boards and boards of directors of TRATON’s subsidiaries, namely MAN Truck & Bus SE, Scania AB as well as Scania CV AB.

 

Contact

Ursula Querette
Head of Investor Relations
M +49 152 02152400
ursula.querette@traton.com

Thomas Paschen
Investor Relations
M +49 170 9073494
thomas.paschen@traton.com

TRATON SE  
Hanauer Straße 26 / 80992 Munich / Germany
www.traton.com

With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group’s product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. “Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company’s ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group’s commercial growth.


18.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TRATON SE
Hanauer Str. 26
80992 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 360 98 70
E-mail: investor.relations@traton.com
Internet: www.traton.com
ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7
WKN: TRAT0N
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 2171716

 
End of News EQS News Service

2171716  18.07.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu TRATON

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?