EQS-News: Gunnar Kilian leaves the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE

Gunnar Kilian leaves the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE Munich, July 18, 2025 – Gunnar Kilian declared his resignation from his position as member of the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE. Kilian was a member of Volkswagen AG’s Group Board of Management until the beginning of July 2025 and as shareholder representative a member of the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE. In addition, Kilian will be leaving the supervisory boards and boards of directors of TRATON’s subsidiaries, namely MAN Truck & Bus SE, Scania AB as well as Scania CV AB. Contact Ursula Querette

www.traton.com With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group’s product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. “Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company’s ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group’s commercial growth.

