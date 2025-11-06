EQS-News: EDAG Group: Positive adjusted EBIT in Q3 with continued restrained demand for engineering services

EQS-News: EDAG Engineering Group AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement

EDAG Group: Positive adjusted EBIT in Q3 with continued restrained demand for engineering services



06.11.2025 / 07:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





EDAG Engineering Group AG:

Positive adjusted EBIT in Q3 with continued restrained demand for engineering services

Adjusted EBIT of €3.1 million and Free cash flow of €2.9 million positive in the third quarter

Revenue declined 13.7% to €547.2 million and adjusted EBIT down to -€4.5 million for the nine-month period

Focus on efficiency measures and targeted diversification



Arbon, 06th November 2025 The EDAG Group, one of the world’s leading independent engineering service providers for Mobility, Industry, and Public Solutions, looks back on a challenging first nine months of the 2025 financial year. Like the entire industry, EDAG is clearly feeling the impact of the ongoing market restraint in the automotive sector.

Many customers – especially large OEMs and system suppliers – are currently cautious, reduce development budgets or postpone planned projects. During the reporting period, EDAG Group achieved an order intake of €557.6 million, which represents a decrease of €99.6 million (-15.2%) compared to the previous year’s figure of €657.1 million.

EDAG Group’s revenue for the first nine months amounted to €547.2 million, down 13.7% from the previous year’s level of €633.9 million. Due to the strained market situation, all three segments were affected by the revenue decline. Adjusted EBIT was positive in the third quarter at €3.1 million (adjusted EBIT margin: 1.7%), but for the nine-month period stood at -€4.5 million, compared to €33.1 million in the previous year, resulting in an adjusted EBIT margin of -0.8% (previous year: 5.2%). While the Vehicle Engineering segment was still able to achieve a slightly positive adjusted EBIT margin, the other two segments, Electrics/Electronics and Production Solutions, recorded negative adjusted EBIT margins due to continued underutilization.

Operating cash flow was positive in the third quarter at €5.2 million, as was Free cash flow at €2.9 million. However, both declined compared to the previous year over the nine-month period: Operating cash flow fell to -€4.2 million (previous year: €56.3 million) and Free cash flow to -€11.6 million (previous year: €37.8 million). As of September 30, EDAG employed 8,439 people worldwide (30.09.2024: 9,119 employees).

In view of this market dynamic, EDAG is working intensively to set the course for a sustainable future. Structural efficiency measures are being implemented to respond to the current market situation while strengthening long-term competitiveness. At the same time, EDAG is consistently driving the further development of its business model. In addition to opening up new business areas – particularly in the defence segment – another focus is on expanding the Global Delivery Centers, especially in India. By strengthening the collaboration of international locations, synergies are leveraged and cost structures optimized.

With the third Smart Industry Summit Europe 2025 in September in Fulda, EDAG underscores its expertise beyond the mobility industry as part of its diversification strategy. Under the motto ‘Building the Smarter Future,’ the event brought together over 400 participants from more than 220 companies. Through more than 40 presentations, panels, and technology showcases, EDAG demonstrated how the Industrial Metaverse, AI-driven robotics, digital twins, and adaptive factory planning are driving industrial transformation.

“Despite a challenging market environment, we at EDAG see positive prospects. Innovative development areas such as electromobility, software-defined vehicles, smart industry, and new defence solutions offer opportunities for future growth,” said Harald Keller, CEO of the EDAG Group. “With our multidisciplinary expertise, project management experience, and solution competence, EDAG is a reliable partner for automotive, industry, and defence customers.“

About the EDAG Group

The EDAG Group is a globally leading, independent engineering service provider to the mobility industry, with experts in mobility, industry and public solutions, that combines excellent engineering with the latest technology trends.

With an interdisciplinary team of some 8,700 experts, the EDAG Group, in its global network spanning approximately 70 sites, realizes projects for the automotive industry and other industrial sectors including semiconductors, chemicals, defence and medical devices. With over 55 years of engineering experience and its own 360-degree development approach, the EDAG Group covers the entire spectrum of modern mobility, combining innovative technologies and future-oriented concepts. Working across all industries, the EDAG Group develops products and production plants and facilities that take all manufacturing-relevant processes into full account and integrate them into a holistic network. Innovative strategies, data networking and a digital infrastructure are also at the center of the company's cross-industry engineering solutions, for the public sector, for example. The interdisciplinary approach and a strong partner network provide an optimal customer experience for a customer base of global market leaders.

The company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2015 and generated sales of € 822 million in 2024.

For more information, see the EDAG Group website: www.edag.com

Press contacts:

Public Relations

Felix Schuster

Head of Marketing & Communications

Mobil : +49 (0) 173 - 7345473

Email: pr@edag.com

www.edag.com

Investor Relations

Christian Schütze

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 611- 7375 360

Mobil : +49 (0) 175- 8020 226

Email: ir@edag-group.ag

www.ir.edag.com

Predictive statements and forecasts

This communication contains predictive statements. These statements are based on current estimates and forecasts made by EDAG Group Management and the information currently available to its members. The predictive statements given here are not to be regarded as guarantees for future developments and results mentioned therein. The future performance and results will in fact depend on a number of factors; they involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. EDAG undertakes no obligation to update the predictive statements made in this communication.