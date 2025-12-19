Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
19.12.2025 22:03:03

EQS-News: EAMD: Trading resumes on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, lawsuit filed by minority shareholders dismissed, capital increase for investments in drone projects in the defense tech sector

EAMD European AeroMarine Drones
1.44 EUR -64.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: EAMD European AeroMarine Drones AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Legal Matter
EAMD: Trading resumes on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, lawsuit filed by minority shareholders dismissed, capital increase for investments in drone projects in the defense tech sector

19.12.2025 / 22:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Against the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting on December 13, 2024:
-Agenda item 2, resolution on the discharge of the members of the Management Board
-Agenda item 3, resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board
-Agenda item 4, election of the auditor
-Agenda item 5, by-election to the Supervisory Board
lawsuits were filed with the request to declare the aforementioned resolutions null and void. The actions for annulment brought by minority shareholders due to a formal error in the invitation to and conduct of the virtual Annual General Meeting on December 13, 2024, have been pending before the Berlin Regional Court II – Chamber for Commercial Matters 93 – under file number 93 O 3/25 since February 12, 2025. The necessary court appointment of an auditor due to the actions for annulment resulted in a delay in the publication of the audited 2024 annual financial statements and, consequently, in the suspension of trading in EAMD shares on the open market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. The management of the stock exchange had suspended trading from October 1, 2025, until the publication of an audited annual financial statement for 2024.

On December 16, 2025, EAMD's audited 2024 annual financial statements were published on the company's website, and trading in EAMD shares resumed on December 19, 2025. In addition, on December 11, 2025, the Berlin Regional Court dismissed the lawsuit filed by the minority shareholders. The lawsuit is unfounded. There are no grounds for nullity within the meaning of Section 241 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), nor are there any grounds for contesting or invalidating the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting on December 13, 2024. The judgment is provisionally enforceable against security in the amount of 110% of the respective amount to be enforced.

The capital increase resolved on November 12, 2025, is proceeding according to plan. The new shares will be issued at an issue price of EUR 1.00 per share and a subscription price of EUR 8.00 per new share. Shareholders' subscription rights have been excluded. Small & Mid Cap Investmentbank AG, Munich, is authorized to subscribe for all 108,882 new shares with the obligation to offer the new shares to interested investors in coordination with the company as part of a private placement and to transfer the additional proceeds generated in excess of the issue price to the company. The issue proceeds from the transaction, amounting to a maximum of EUR 0.87 million, are to be used for investments in drone projects in the field of defense tech.

Dr. Marco Metzler
Mitglied des Vorstands
marco.metzler@eamd.eu
 

19.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: EAMD European AeroMarine Drones AG
Wichertstrasse 13
10439 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 40 524737930
E-mail: info@eamd.eu
Internet: eamd.io
ISIN: DE0006611957
WKN: 661195
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 2249548

 
End of News EQS News Service

2249548  19.12.2025 CET/CEST

