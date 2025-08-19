|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
19.08.2025 15:41:33
EQS-News: Delisting of the shares of artnet AG from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of August 22, 2025
|
EQS-News: artnet AG
/ Key word(s): Delisting/Miscellaneous
CORPORATE NEWS
Delisting of the shares of artnet AG from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of August 22, 2025
Berlin/New York, August 19, 2025 – Today, the Management Board of artnet AG ("Company") has been informed about the decision of the management of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange that the revocation of the admission of its shares to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under ISIN DE000A1K0375 ("Delisting"), as applied for by the Company, will become effective at the end of August 22, 2025. As a result, the Company's shares will no longer be tradable on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of the end of August 22, 2025. Once the delisting takes effect, all transparency obligations in connection with a listing on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will no longer apply, including the ad hoc publicity obligation and the obligation to prepare half-yearly financial reports.
The Company has also suggested to the stock exchanges in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart and Tradegate Exchange that the Company's shares no longer be traded on the open market on these stock exchanges immediately after the delisting takes effect at the end of August 22, 2025 and that existing listings be discontinued with effect from this date. If the stock exchanges follow this suggestion, it will no longer be possible to trade the company's shares on the stock exchange from this date.
The Delisting is connected to the voluntary public takeover and delisting offer of Leonardo Art Holdings GmbH dated July 8, 2025 to all shareholders of the Company ("Offer"). Shareholders may accept the Offer, which is not subject to any closing conditions, until August 22, 2025, 24:00 hrs (local time Frankfurt am Main). After independent and careful consideration, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company have recommended that the Company’s shareholders accept the Offer. For further information, reference is made to the joint reasoned statement of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board on the Offer, which is available on the Company's website atwww.artnet.com/investor-relations/ in the section "Takeover and Delisting Offer".
Contact:
artnet AG
Sophie Neuendorf (Vice President)
- Investor Relations -
sneuendorf@artnet.com
19.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|artnet AG
|Niebuhrstr. 78
|10629 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 20 91 78 -0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 20 91 78 -29
|E-mail:
|info@artnet.de
|Internet:
|www.artnet.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0375
|WKN:
|A1K037
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2185968
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2185968 19.08.2025 CET/CEST
