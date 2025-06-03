EQS-News: DATAGROUP accompanies Degussa Goldhandel on the path to growth

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

DATAGROUP accompanies Degussa Goldhandel on the path to growth



Pliezhausen, 3 June 2025 – DATAGROUP has taken on comprehensive IT services for Degussa Goldhandel, supporting their international growth strategy with high-performance and flexible on-premise and cloud solutions.

As part of its internationalization strategy, Degussa Goldhandel GmbH has opted to comprehensively outsource its IT services. In DATAGROUP, the company has found an experienced partner to support the expansion of its international footprint and public cloud transformation, offering a high degree of flexibility and expertise. DATAGROUP provides a wide range of IT services, including operation of the on-premise infrastructure for servers, storage, backup, and virtualization. First-level service desk support is also provided, complemented by the initial installation and pre-configuration of hardware components at the Frankfurt site and other offices in Germany, Spain, the UK, and Switzerland.

Additionally, DATAGROUP is responsible for client management via Microsoft Intune, as well as server management and monitoring. The service portfolio also includes modern workplace solutions with Microsoft 365, including Teams, Office, and SharePoint. The use of Azure Services and Power BI rounds out the portfolio. In total, approximately 250 users are supported – both on-premise and in secure cloud environments.

A trust-based partnership for digitization and growth

“With DATAGROUP, we have found a partner that perfectly meets our requirements for a modern, efficient, and scalable IT infrastructure. We were impressed by the combination of technical expertise, pragmatic approach, and economic attractiveness,” explains Mazen Rifai, Head of International IT of Degussa Goldhandel.

“We are extremely pleased with Degussa’s confidence in us and the opportunity to comprehensively support their internationalization,” says Andreas Baresel, Chief Executive Officer of DATAGROUP. “This contract highlights our strength to meet individual customer requirements with high-quality, flexible IT services – both on-premise and in the cloud.”

A fast and straightforward sales process was key to the successful completion of the project. The technical expertise of the colleagues providing the services was just as convincing DATAGROUP’s strong price-performance ratio.

