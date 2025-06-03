Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
03.06.2025 07:30:04

EQS-News: DATAGROUP accompanies Degussa Goldhandel on the path to growth

DATAGROUP
49.91 CHF 19.62%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
DATAGROUP accompanies Degussa Goldhandel on the path to growth

03.06.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pliezhausen, 3 June 2025 – DATAGROUP has taken on comprehensive IT services for Degussa Goldhandel, supporting their international growth strategy with high-performance and flexible on-premise and cloud solutions.

As part of its internationalization strategy, Degussa Goldhandel GmbH has opted to comprehensively outsource its IT services. In DATAGROUP, the company has found an experienced partner to support the expansion of its international footprint and public cloud transformation, offering a high degree of flexibility and expertise. DATAGROUP provides a wide range of IT services, including operation of the on-premise infrastructure for servers, storage, backup, and virtualization. First-level service desk support is also provided, complemented by the initial installation and pre-configuration of hardware components at the Frankfurt site and other offices in Germany, Spain, the UK, and Switzerland.

Additionally, DATAGROUP is responsible for client management via Microsoft Intune, as well as server management and monitoring. The service portfolio also includes modern workplace solutions with Microsoft 365, including Teams, Office, and SharePoint. The use of Azure Services and Power BI rounds out the portfolio. In total, approximately 250 users are supported – both on-premise and in secure cloud environments.

A trust-based partnership for digitization and growth

“With DATAGROUP, we have found a partner that perfectly meets our requirements for a modern, efficient, and scalable IT infrastructure. We were impressed by the combination of technical expertise, pragmatic approach, and economic attractiveness,” explains Mazen Rifai, Head of International IT of Degussa Goldhandel.

“We are extremely pleased with Degussa’s confidence in us and the opportunity to comprehensively support their internationalization,” says Andreas Baresel, Chief Executive Officer of DATAGROUP. “This contract highlights our strength to meet individual customer requirements with high-quality, flexible IT services – both on-premise and in the cloud.”

A fast and straightforward sales process was key to the successful completion of the project. The technical expertise of the colleagues providing the services was just as convincing DATAGROUP’s strong price-performance ratio.

 

About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,700 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy.

CONTACT

Anke Banaschewski
Investor Relations & Corporate Communication
presse@datagroup.de


03.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 711 4900 500
Fax: +49 711 41079 220
Internet: www.datagroup.de
ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7
WKN: A0JC8S
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 2149026

 
End of News EQS News Service

2149026  03.06.2025 CET/CEST

