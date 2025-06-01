EQS-Adhoc: DATAGROUP SE: KKR Increases Offer Price for Public Purchase Offer for DATAGROUP Shares conditional upon Final Acceptance Level

EQS-Ad-hoc: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

DATAGROUP SE: KKR Increases Offer Price for Public Purchase Offer for DATAGROUP Shares conditional upon Final Acceptance Level



01-Jun-2025 / 22:12 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



KKR Increases Offer Price for Public Purchase Offer for DATAGROUP Shares conditional upon Final Acceptance Level Pliezhausen, June 1, 2025. Today, Dante Beteiligungen SE ("Bidder") informed DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) about an increase of the offer price for the public purchase offer to the shareholders of DATGROUP SE which is conditional upon the success of the public purchase offer as follows: If, at the expiration of the acceptance period, the public purchase offer has been accepted for at least 80% (but less than 90%) of the outstanding DATAGROUP Shares (including DATAGROUP Shares acquired by the Bidder outside of the public purchase offer), the offer price will increase to EUR 56.50 per DATAGROUP Share. If, at the expiration of the acceptance period, the public purchase offer has been accepted for at least 90% of the outstanding DATAGROUP Shares (including DATAGROUP Shares acquired by the Bidder outside of the public purchase offer), the offer price will increase to EUR 58.00 per DATAGROUP Share. Basis for the determination of the respective threshold of 80% and 90%, respectively, is the total number of 8,349,000 DATAGROUP Shares outstanding. As of today, Bidder has secured c. 59.4% of the outstanding DATAGROUP Shares.

In case none of the aforementioned thresholds of 80% or 90% will be met, the offer price will remain unchanged and amount to EUR 54.00 per DATAGROUP Share.

The Bidder expressly ruled out a further increase of the offer price.

The respective offer amendment by Dante Beteiligungen SE will be published on the internet under www.dante-offer.com. Contact:

DATAGROUP SE

Anke Banaschewski

Investor Relations

Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7

72124 Pliezhausen

anke.banaschewski@datagroup.de Contact:DATAGROUP SEAnke BanaschewskiInvestor RelationsWilhelm-Schickard-Str. 772124 Pliezhausenanke.banaschewski@datagroup.de



End of Inside Information

01-Jun-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

